Google expects record sales thanks to US nationalism

Google expects the Pixel 6/6 Pro to be a runaway success. According to some rumors in the hallway, the American giant hopes to achieve record sales with its new range of premium smartphones. To achieve this, Google would rely on American nationalism.

According to information obtained by our colleagues at Nikkei, Google expects sales of Pixel 6 to peak. The Mountain View giant has reportedly asked its suppliers to produce 50% more smartphones related to “Prepandemic level in 2019”. The shortage of computer chips, which is crippling the entire electronics industry, is apparently not affecting Google’s production lines.





In 2019, Google launched the Pixel 3a and, a few months later, the Pixel 4. According to data from research firm IDC, the California brand has sold over 7 million phones this year. Google had never sold so many smartphones in the world. Obviously, the firm hopes to beat its record after a year 2020 at half mast. Last year, Google had only sold 3.7 million smartphones because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Google expects to sell 10 million Pixel 6s worldwide

If Nikkei’s information is confirmed, Google hopes to sell 10 million Pixel 6 in the coming months. This figure includes both Pixel 6 sales, Pixel 5a sales (which launch is limited to a handful of countries), and sales of a hypothetical mid-range Pixel 6a sometime next year. .

According to Nikkei, Google believes it has an advantage over other Android smartphone manufacturers on American soil. Indeed, Google is the only American brand that offers Android phones (with Microsoft to a lesser extent). The firm would see “Massive growth potential”. By capitalizing on the sentiment of American nationalism, Google hopes to win over buyers.

As a reminder, Google is expected to announce the Pixel 6 in the coming weeks. If some leakers are counting on an announcement from Monday, September 13, others rather expect that the presentation will not take place before the beginning of October. We’ll tell you more about the new Pixels as soon as possible. While waiting for more information, feel free to give your opinion in the comments below.

Source: Nikkei