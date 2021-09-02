Google plans to sell more Pixel 6s than Pixel 5s, despite expected price hike

Google is reportedly looking to increase sales of Pixel smartphones and has asked its suppliers to increase production by half.

In the coming weeks, Google must present in more detail its new smartphones, the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. If the manufacturer has already provided some information about them last month, it is during a conference “Made by Google” that the firm must deliver their final secrets.

Google has however already warned users by indicating that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro by suggesting that the two smartphones would be “Certainly top-of-the-range products”. We can therefore expect prices to rise compared to the Pixel 5 launched last year at 629 euros.

However, despite this expected increase in prices on the Pixel smartphone range, Google would have great ambitions for its next two devices. As reported by the Ars Technica site, the business daily Nikkei indicated that Google “asked suppliers to increase production by 50% compared to the prepandemic level of 2019. That year, Ars Technica recalls that Google had sold 7 million smartphones. The firm therefore plans to sell 10.5 million phones for next year.

Google remains a small manufacturer of smartphones

If this increase in production is significant for Google, it must be said that the manufacturer is not one of the biggest sellers in the sector, far from it. For its part, Samsung produces 266 million smartphones per year when Apple sells 206 million, Huawei 189 million and Xiaomi 147 million according to figures from the IDC institute for 2020. With its Pixel 6, Google would therefore seek to offer a a product that is more attractive to the general public and not only to informed consumers. To push sales of its new smartphones, the firm should in particular focus on marketing and communication much more than it has done so far.





Remember also that Google has gone to great lengths for the production of its future smartphones. These will be the first devices of the brand to benefit from a processor developed in-house by Google, the Google Tensor chip. Both smartphones will also benefit from better sensors after Google has spent years recycling the same photo sensor for its different generations of Pixel smartphones. The firm therefore hopes to make all these investments profitable.

We will know more about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones during their official presentation. According to the latest corridor noise, it should take place in mid-October before availability of the two smartphones scheduled for the end of October.