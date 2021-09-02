Great striker, Puel struck an exceptional blow

Looking for a top striker to reposition Wahbi Khazri to the side, Claude Puel and ASSE struck a big blow when they got hold of Liverpool FC striker Juan Ignacio Ramirez in Uruguay. An extraordinary goalscorer according to a specialized site.

Juan Ignacio Ramirez loaned to Saint-Étienne

It was not until the last second of the transfer window to see AS Saint-Étienne announced its first recruit of the summer. Indeed, the Saint-Etienne club managed to wrest an agreement from Liverpool FC Montevideo for the loan of a season of Juan Ignacio Ramirez. While they seemed to resign themselves to zero arrivals this summer, the Greens finally obtained the reinforcement of the Uruguayan international at the very end of the transfer market. The club’s press release announcing the 24-year-old’s arrival proves it. “12:01 am, but … welcome to TeamASS Ignacio Ramirez” ASSE has reached an agreement with Liverpool FC Montevideo for the loan of the club ’24-year-old Uruguayan center-forward and international,’ can be read on ASSE’s official website. A great acquisition for Claude Puel given the portrait drawn up by a local media of the new resident of the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium.

ASSE mercato: Ignacio Ramirez, striker of the future

Claude Puel has therefore managed to secure the services of a real number 9 as he claimed since last season. And even if he is only loaned a season without an option to buy, Juan Ignacio Ramirez has a profile that is already dreaming. According to the media Opposite skylight, ASSE offered himself “a magnificent striker, with an ideal physique, more powerful than fast, who knows how to play his body perfectly and who has an innate sense of goal. “And his record is quite simply exceptional. Top scorer in the history of Liverpool Fútbol Club, who won his first three top-flight titles, Juan Ignacio Ramirez is described as the forward of the future. A pure number 9, knowing how to play back to goal, finisher, right-handed, but good with both feet. The compatriot of a certain Edinson Cavani, top scorer in PSG history before joining Manchester United since October 2020, Ignacio Ramirez scored 24 goals in 31 league appearances last season, and is already 11 goals in 12 matches in all competitions this season. Puel therefore now has a real gunner. The opposing defenses are thus prevented.