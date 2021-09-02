Griezmann contract details revealed

It is a transfer that will have marked the last day of the summer transfer window. French striker Antoine Griezmann made his return to Atletico Madrid, two years after leaving FC Barcelona.





The Cadena COPE revealed the details of the deal concluded between Barca and the capital club for the 30-year-old footballer. According to information from our colleagues, the 2018 world champion has signed up with the Rojiblancos as part of a season-paying loan of 10 million euros which may be renewed for twelve additional months. The transaction concluded between the two parties includes a compulsory purchase option in the amount of 40 million euros.





The former Real Sociedad player, who will wear number 8 in Diego Simeone’s squad, will receive an annual salary of 10 million euros, up to Luis Suarez, Jan Oblak and Koke, which is lower than those perceived among the Blaugrana.