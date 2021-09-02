Griezmann’s concession for his return to Atlético Madrid

Back at Atlético Madrid, two years after his departure to Barça, Griezmann will not be able to wear the No.7.

Back home, Griezmann will have to change his ways. If Manchester United tries to obtain a derogation for Cristiano Ronaldo to recover number 7, the native of Mâcon will have to give up on it.

The favorite number that the Frenchman used at Atlético de Madrid during his previous visit was taken by Joao Félix, the Frenchman therefore had to choose between those who were free.

And he ultimately chose to go with a number that had just lost its owner. Loaned to Chelsea and having allowed the return of Griezmann, Saul Niguez will therefore be able to watch his former teammate on television wearing the famous No. 8, left vacant by the Spaniard.

Not to miss

Saul and Griezmann, linked destinies

Goal had advanced in the day of Tuesday that this could happen: Antoine Griezmann left FC Barcelona and returns to Atlético de Madrid, a transaction which was formalized at 1:15 am on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, when the name of the player appeared on the official list of registered players on the La Liga website.





The Madrid club’s board of directors explained that the documentation arrived before midnight on Tuesday, the deadline for the transfer window.

Thus, the wish of Diego Simeone is granted, he who always left the door open to a return of Griezmann when he was questioned by the press.

The French striker left the Rojiblanco club in the summer of 2019 and, after two seasons at FC Barcelona, ​​where he failed to convince and could only lift one Copa del Rey, he returns to his old home, where he scored 133 goals in five seasons.

The article continues below

Loan with compulsory purchase

Griezmann’s record at Atlético de Madrid includes a Europa League, a European Super Cup and a Spanish Super Cup.

Now, in addition to his old acquaintances in the Atlético Madrid locker room, he will again share time on the pitch with Luis Suárez, of whom he was the former teammate at FC Barcelona.

The formula used for the arrival of the French is that of a loan with a compulsory purchase option, according to Goal. This is a loan for one season plus an optional one. Atletico Madrid will also take charge of all of Griezmann’s payroll.