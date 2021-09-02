Griezmann’s first reaction to his return to Atlético

On the sidelines of the rally of the Blues, Antoine Griezmann reacted to his return to Atlético de Madrid, recorded Tuesday evening in the last minutes of the transfer window. The former Barca striker says he is eager “to come home.”

Five seasons, 257 official matches, 133 goals, three titles including a Europa League, that marks a man. Between 2014 and 2019, Antoine Griezmann spent the best years of his career at Atlético de Madrid. In a boiling transfer window, the last on the summer market, the French striker decided to reconnect with his “ex”. After two mixed seasons under the colors of Barça, “Grizou”, the Blaugrana and the Colchoneros have agreed on a one-year loan with obligation to purchase.





After the international break, the 30-year-old is preparing to find Diego Simeone’s team. On Wednesday, before the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup between France and Bosnia (1-1), he first wanted to send a message to Barça supporters: “I gave everything for this shirt, I got involved in this great club and I’m sad that I couldn’t have enjoyed you more in the stands, but to have been one of yours. “

“Can’t wait to come home”

Twenty-four hours later, the one who scored his 39th goal in 96 caps against the Bosnians in Strasbourg has turned the page. On a post from Atlético de Madrid announcing that he will wear the number 8 vacated by Saul Niguez, who left for Chelsea, “Grizou” did not hide his impatience to find the Madrid club. “Can’t wait to come home,” tweeted the native of Mâcon. It will be next week after two meetings with the Blues against Ukraine on Saturday in Kiev and Tuesday against Finland in Lyon.