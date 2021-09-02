Guardianship of Britney Spears: her father tries to extort her, says his lawyer

UNITED STATES – The case never ends. While one thought this matter of guardianship settled last August when Britney Spears’ father had given up being her guardian, the situation is actually a little more complex. According to the singer’s legal team, James Parnell Spears is claiming $ 2 million from his daughter (including $ 1.4 million to pay attorney fees) to step down, TMZ reported on Tuesday, August 31.

An outright “extortion” for Mathew Rosengart, lawyer for the popstar since last July. “Britney Spears will not be the victim of intimidation or extortion from her father,” he firmly denounced in a statement sent to People. And to add: “Mr. Spears does not have the right either to try to hold his daughter hostage by fixing the conditions of his removal”. It’s simple, the lawyer is simply asking for the immediate departure of the patriarch, whom he considers “inexorable”.





“James Parnell Spears should retire now”

“Beyond the legal issues that require his early departure, if he truly loves his daughter, Mr. Spears should step down now, today, before being legally suspended. It will be the most correct and decent thing to do, ”he said.

Determined to emancipate himself from the “abusive tutelage” of his father (who governed every deed of his actions since 2008), Britney Spears had filed a lawsuit against him last June and delivered a poignant testimony in front of the judges . And if the procedure had not succeeded at the time, it had finally pushed the person concerned to give up his role as guardian.

“He (James Parnell Spears) does not think that a public battle with his daughter over his role as guardian is in the best interest”, had then justified his lawyers, specifying that he would work “with the court and the new lawyer of his daughter to prepare for a smooth transition to a new tutor ”.

With this new twist, the file therefore seems far from over. A new hearing is also fast approaching, on September 29 to be precise. An investigation by the singer’s lawyer into the father’s actions during these thirteen years of guardianship is also underway.

