guess the (big) featurings of his next album!

Between the obvious and the riddles, good luck finding the right names!

Read also : Drake: “Certified Lover Boy”, an all-rap album?

A mysterious album

For his brand new album, Drake chose a strategy diametrically opposed to its previous releases. While usually, the public is entitled to one or more singles to set the tone for what awaits, the rapper from Toronto has decided to keep all of the content of Certified Lover Boy secret until the date of its release on streaming platforms this Friday September 3. In addition, he draped this release with a lot of second degree by rigging his future record with an explosive cover that made people talk on the networks …

#liberated A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on March 7, 2016 at 10:21 pm PST



Original displays

While no tracklist has been released, Drake has deployed huge posters across the United States to announce the featurings of his project. Looking up, the people of Atlanta were able to learn that Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage and Lil Baby will be present at the casting. In California, the locals had the primacy of information: Giveon and Ty Dolla $ ign will also be there. On the Chicago side, it’s Lil durk which was advertised in this manner. Finally, Memphis placed Project Pat and Yebba in the guest list. However, other posters are less clear: in New York, Drake announced that “The GOAT” would be on the album, which suggests that it is Jay-Z but nothing is less certain … In the same way, in Houston, the 6 God announced that the “hometown hero” would be in the game. Speculations are rife: from Travis Scott to Trae The Truth via Beyoncé, the names that correspond to the denomination are numerous.