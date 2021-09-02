More

    Harit thanks Longoria and her teammates

    Sports


    Winamax advertising

    This is the beautiful story of the end of the transfer window in Ligue 1. While OM, Schalke 04 and Amine Harit agreed to a one-year loan without an option to buy, the deal almost did not happen. to do because of the payroll of OM, too high to accommodate the emoluments of the Moroccan international.

    Pablo Longoria intended to sell Duje Caleta-Car and / or Boubacar Kamara in the final stretch of the transfer window to make room for Harit, but the two defenders preferred to stay in Marseille, thus blocking the realization of the Harit deal.


    Alvaro, Lirola and Balerdi made an effort

    But as revealed by RMC Sport and L’Equipe yesterday, several OM players (Alvaro Gonzalez, Pol Lirola and Leonardo Balerdi) have agreed to lower their wages (or at least, to receive part of their wages later) to allow the club to record the arrival of the former Nantes.

    A gesture appreciated by the main interested party, who also made a salary effort. “New adventure Very proud and happy to join OM. A big thank you to President Longoria, to my teammates and to my agent for their joint efforts in order to be able to realize this opportunity. Thank you all for your messages, see you soon”, Harit tweeted a few minutes ago.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlea well-assumed move upmarket (video presentation)
    Next articleThe iPhone 13 will have revolutionary technology that no other smartphone has

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC