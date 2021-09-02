Harit thanks Longoria and her teammates

This is the beautiful story of the end of the transfer window in Ligue 1. While OM, Schalke 04 and Amine Harit agreed to a one-year loan without an option to buy, the deal almost did not happen. to do because of the payroll of OM, too high to accommodate the emoluments of the Moroccan international.

Pablo Longoria intended to sell Duje Caleta-Car and / or Boubacar Kamara in the final stretch of the transfer window to make room for Harit, but the two defenders preferred to stay in Marseille, thus blocking the realization of the Harit deal.





Alvaro, Lirola and Balerdi made an effort

But as revealed by RMC Sport and L’Equipe yesterday, several OM players (Alvaro Gonzalez, Pol Lirola and Leonardo Balerdi) have agreed to lower their wages (or at least, to receive part of their wages later) to allow the club to record the arrival of the former Nantes.

A gesture appreciated by the main interested party, who also made a salary effort. “New adventure Very proud and happy to join OM. A big thank you to President Longoria, to my teammates and to my agent for their joint efforts in order to be able to realize this opportunity. Thank you all for your messages, see you soon”, Harit tweeted a few minutes ago.