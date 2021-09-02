he formalizes his relationship with his partner

Regé-Jean Page is officially a man in love. The actor made famous for his role in the series The Bridgertons Chronicle made her first public appearance with her partner Emily Brown.
Still unknown to the general public a few months ago, Regé-Jean Page was propelled to the rank of star thanks to his role in The Bridgertons Chronicle. After having dreamed millions of viewers alongside his playing partner Phoebe Dynevor, the interpreter of the Duke of Hastings will not appear in season 2 of the Netflix series. News that sent shockwaves among fans of the fiction, although it was predictable. “Each book exhibits a different romance. What would Regé-Jean do in there? They’ve already been given their fairytale ending and now the next couple is coming“said the producer Shonda rhimes, which signs here an adaptation of the literary saga of the same name by Julia Quinn.
Regé-Jean Page is officially no longer a heart to take
While The Bridgertons Chronicle has been renewed for a third and a fourth seasons, Regé-Jean Page, him, connects the projects behind the cameras. The 31-year-old actor, who recently finished filming the film The gray man, coming soon to Netflix, landed a role in the big-budget feature film Dungeons and Dragons with Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez. Blossoming in his professional life, the one who was appearing in an episode of the saga Harry potter is also in his personal life. At the beginning of September, the young man formalized his relationship with a named Emily Brown, which gravitates far from the glitz of Hollywood.
The actor made his first public appearance with his sweetheart
As reported by the American site People, Regé-Jean Page attended the British GQ Men of Year Awards ceremony with his girlfriend. As you can discover by clicking here, the actor was photographed hand in hand with his sweetheart when he arrived at this party. The lovebirds made their first public appearance as a couple. According to information from Daily Mail, René-Jean Page and Emily Brown would have fallen in love with each other several years ago and live together in London. Aged 30, the young woman is said to be an editor for several major brands and a footballer.