her son is angry!

The President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron is in Marseille for 3 days. He came to make a number of announcements to support schools, transport and urban renewal, without avoiding the sensitive subject of insecurity and drug trafficking that plagues the city of Marseille.

On site, the chain LCI sent one of its new journalists, Paul Larrouturou, ex-Day-to-day, who now works for Ruth Elkrief in L’instant Pol, every evening live from 8:35 pm. And the news he sent this September 1, on his Twitter account did not please a certain Stéphane Tapie, son of Bernard.

In his tweet, Paul Larrouturou wrote this Wednesday: “Program: Arrival here at the town hall, long visit of the northern districts in Bassens, Contact was made with Bernard Tapie who could come by this eveningThe son of the former president of Olympique de Marseille denied this information.

On Twitter he wrote: “LCI news channel? Or poison? My father is in Paris and very far from it all. Busy with another fight. A little modesty sir out of respect for my family. Thank you“





It must be said that the former minister of François Mitterrand has been fighting for several years against a double cancer of the esophagus and the stomach. Last July, after a month of great suffering, Bernard Tapie explained on LCI that he was considering choosing the date of his death himself. A few days ago, his daughter, Sophie, dedicated a touching song to him, “The Phoenix”, to encourage him to stay with the living.

@lci info channel? Or poison? My father is in Paris and very far from it all. Occupy another fight A little modesty Mr out of respect for my family. Thank you – Stéphane Tapie (@TapieStephane) September 1, 2021

FA