    Here are the 10 best-selling cars in France between January and August 2021

    Which vehicles have the French popular since January 1? Discover the top 10.

    France is not yet Norway. As the Scandinavian country moves closer to 75% electric among new cars, the French automobile market remains largely dominated by traditional vehicles. The Tesla Model 3, the best-selling 100% electric vehicle in France, only ranks 18th among the best-selling cars since the start of the year according to data provided by AAA Data and the Automotive platform.

    In the attack of this month of September, the French market for new passenger cars has still not recovered to its previous level Covid-19 partly because of the shortage of microchips. Over the first eight months of the year, the French market is down 22.42% compared to the same period of 2019, with more than one million new registrations.

    No notable surprise in the top 10: motorists continue to rely heavily on French manufacturers. Best-selling car in Europe in July 2021, the Dacia Sandero nevertheless invites itself on the third step of the podium just behind two heavyweights on the market.

    1st – Peugeot 208/58 403 units sold

    Peugeot 208

    Peugeot 208

    2nd – Renault Clio / 55,276

    Renault Clio

    Renault Clio

    3rd – Dacia Sandero / 50 853

    Dacia Sandero

    Dacia Sandero

    4th – Peugeot 2008/47 998

    Peugeot 2008

    Peugeot 2008


    5th – Citroën C3 / 42 925

    Citro & # xeb; n C3

    Citroën C3

    6th – Peugeot 3008/37 737

    Peugeot 3008

    Peugeot 3008

    7th – Renault Captur / 37 358

    Renault Captur

    Renault Captur

    8th – Toyota Yaris / 25,505

    Toyota yaris

    Toyota yaris

    9th – Renault Twingo / 22 727

    Renault Twingo

    Renault Twingo

    10th – Dacia Duster / 19 946

    Dacia Duster

    Dacia Duster

