Here are the ten most beautiful photos of the wild life of the year 2021 – West-France evening edition

Organized by the Natural History Museum of London, the prestigious competition Wildlife Photographer of the Year, which rewards the most beautiful photos of nature, collected some 50,000 images this year. Among these photos showing wildlife, ten caught the attention of the jury. We present them to you.

Back to school also rhymes with reward. This is particularly the case with the 57e edition of the prestigious British competition Wildlife Photographer of the Year which distinguishes the most beautiful photos of nature. The jury has just delivered its verdict. All the images selected can be found in a beautiful book to be published on October 13 in France by Biotope editions.

Organized for nearly sixty years by the Natural History Museum in London, this competition is open to professional and amateur photographers from all over the world. It offers the opportunity to challenge the general public on our relationship with nature, to highlight the beauty of wild life but also its fragility in the face of the impacts of human activity.

1. A young Frenchman among the best photographers with an Apollo butterfly

An 11-year-old French boy took this shot of an endangered butterfly, the Parnassius apollo. (Photo: Émelin Dupieux / Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021)

Each year, some 50,000 photos are in competition. And this 2021 edition focuses on climate change which endangers many animal species. Among the most beautiful images of nature of the year, appears that of a young Frenchman of 11 years, Émelin Dupieux. A photo titled Apollo landing, where we can observe, at nightfall, an Apollo butterfly (Parnassius apollo) land on a daisy.

The budding photographer has long dreamed of capturing the image of this large mountain butterfly whose wingspan can reach 90 millimeters and which is now one of the threatened butterflies in Europe, due to global warming.

While on vacation in the Jura Regional Nature Park, on the Franco-Swiss border, Émelin found himself surrounded by butterflies, including Apollos fluttering over alpine meadows. Although they fly slowly, these butterflies are constantly on the move. The young boy discovered a clearing where Apollos landed. A feast for the eyes, it is so rare to photograph this endangered butterfly.

2. Overfishing in Norway

Overfishing of herring off Norway. (Photo: Audun Rikardsen / Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021)

In the wake of a fishing boat, a trail of dead or dying herring covers the ocean surface off Norway. That boat had caught too many fish, and when the seine net – a sliding net – was closed and winched to be hauled up, it tore, releasing tons of crushed and suffocated herring.

The author of the photo, Norwegian Audun Rikardsen, was aboard a coastguard ship, on a project to track killer whales by satellite. Cetaceans follow the herring migration and are frequently found near fishing boats, where they feed on fish escaping from the nets. For the Norwegian Coast Guard, this carnage was a real crime scene. These photos served as evidence to convict the owner of the boat, as overfishing is one of the biggest threats to ocean ecosystems.

3. Cheetahs in Distress

Cheetahs braved the waters of the Talek River to get to the other side of the shore. (Photo: Buddhilini de Soyza / Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021)

When these male cheetahs attempted to cross the raging Talek River in Kenya, Sri Lankan and Australian photographer Buddhilini de Soyza feared they would fail. Unusual and relentless rains (possibly linked to climate change) caused the worst flooding in recent years in January 2020. But the cheetahs were determined to cross the stream, to find more prey on the other side.

The photographer recounts the scene: “On several occasions, the leading cheetah dived into the river, before changing his mind. The quieter stretches – associated with a higher risk of a crocodile ambush – were rejected. Suddenly, the leader took the plunge. Three more followed, and finally the fifth. “

Against all odds and to his relief, the five beasts managed to cross the river. They emerged on the shore about a hundred yards downstream and went directly to hunt.

4. The tender gesture

The hand of the keeper of an Australian animal shelter comforts an orphaned bat. (Photo: Douglas Gimesy / Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021)

After being fed with special formula milk, a small orphan fruit bat, lying on a “blanket”, sucks a pacifier, coaxed by the hand of Bev, a healer who takes care of wildlife. This tenderness did not escape the eye of the Australian Douglas Gimesy.

The little bat was three weeks old when it was found lying on the ground in Melbourne, Australia, and taken to a wildlife refuge. The gray-headed fruit bat, endemic to eastern Australia, is threatened by episodes of extreme heat and destruction of its forest habitat, where it plays an essential role in seed dispersal and pollination. After a few months, the animal will move to a “crèche” and prepare to fly, before being moved near the Yarra Bend fruit bat colony in Melbourne, to be released there.

5. A raptor trapped

A raptor has its meal (a mouse) stolen in mid-flight. (Photo: Jack Zhi / Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021)

In Southern California, USA, a young white-tailed elk (small raptor) catches a living mouse from its father’s talons while hovering. A more experienced bird would have approached from behind, but this youngster had been flying for only two days and still had a lot to learn.





To take the picture, American Jack Zhi had to give up his tripod, grab his camera and run. The result of three years of patience, to succeed in triggering at the right time … During this time, the young raptor missed its target but then made a turn and grabbed the mouse.

6. The wasp in the background

A pompile wasp dragging a tarantula ends like a magnet on the door of a refrigerator. (Photo: Jaime Culebras / Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021)

When Spanish photographer Jaime Culebras spotted this pompous wasp dragging a tarantula across the floor of his kitchen in Quito, Ecuador, he rushed to pick up his camera. By the time he returned, the giant wasp – nearly four centimeters long – was hoisting its victim to the side of the refrigerator.

Pompile wasps inflict stings that are painful to humans, and fatal to a spider. They feed on nectar and pollen, but females also hunt tarantulas to feed their carnivorous larvae. Jaime waited for the wasp with the blue body and orange wings to reach the magnets that adorn his refrigerator, then framed his photo to include the bugs in his collection.

7. Deep sea shrimp

The graceful spectacle of these prawns was captured in the deep waters of the Mediterranean. (Photo: Laurent Ballesta / Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021)

Another famous French photographer has caught the eye of the jury. In the deep waters of the French Mediterranean coast, among cold water black corals, Laurent Ballesta discovered a surreal spectacle: a community teeming with thousands of narwhal shrimp. Their paws don’t touch, but their outer antennae do. It seems that every shrimp is in contact with its neighbors and that, potentially, signals are sent through this very extensive network.

Research suggests that these contacts are essential to the social behavior of shrimp, whether it is pairing or competition. In such deep waters (78 meters below the surface), the photographer breathed in a mixture of oxygen and helium (to reduce the absorption of nitrogen by the body), which allowed him to stay at depth for a long time near shrimp and compose this close-up image.

8. Lynx around

The photographer must have been clever in order to surprise this Iberian lynx during his walk. (Photo: Sergio Marijuán / Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021)

A young Iberian lynx pauses in the doorway of the hay barn where he was raised on an abandoned farm in eastern Sierra Morena, Spain. He will soon leave his mother’s territory. Once widespread throughout the Iberian Peninsula, in 2002 there were around 100 in Spain and none in Portugal.

Their decline is due to hunting, culling by herders, habitat loss and the disappearance of their prey (they feed mainly on rabbits). Thanks to continuous conservation efforts, the Iberian lynx has escaped extinction and, although it is still in danger, it is fully protected. This lynx is one of the last individuals of a family line to leave this old hay barn. After months of waiting, Spaniard Sergio Marijuán’s camera trap worked wonderfully to achieve this striking image.

9. A magical glow

In Australia, the night sometimes reveals strange and fascinating lights. (Photo: Juergen Freund / Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021)

It was on a summer night, with a full moon, after a monsoon rain, that the Australian-German photographer Juergen Freund discovered a ghost mushroom, on a dead tree in the rainforest near his home, in the Queensland, Australia. Equipped with a flashlight to follow the path, he would turn it off regularly to scan the darkness for the ghostly glow of this mushroom.

This hand-sized group of carpophores was his reward. Relatively few species of fungi are known which are capable of producing light in this way by a biochemical reaction. But why the ghost mushroom emits light remains a mystery. Juergen crouched on the forest floor for over an hour and a half in order to take eight photos, with five minute exposures, at different focal points, which were then merged, thus creating a sharp image. integrating the trees around.

10. Fox in the storm

The vixen was busy looking for salmon in the shallow water of a lake in Alaska. (Photo: Jonny Armstrong / Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021)

This female fox searched for salmon carcasses in the shallow water of Karluk Lake on Kodiak Island, Alaska. On the shore, the American Jonny Armstrong, lying on his stomach, tried to frame a wide view as close as possible to the water. This animal is one of only two red foxes residing on the small island. The vixen turned out to be surprisingly daring.

Jonny had followed her for several days, watching her search for berries, pounce on birds and even tease a young brown bear. Taking advantage of an ambient light which was reduced with the arrival of a thunderstorm, he wanted to make a spectacular portrait. But, working with a manual flash, he had to preset the power to get a soft light – just enough to bring out the texture of the coat at a relatively close distance. It only remained to hope that the vixen dares to come closer …