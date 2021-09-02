Hervé Mathoux answers Pierre Ménès: “I hope he will question himself”

Response from the shepherd to the shepherdess. This morning, on franceinfo radio, Hervé Mathoux was at the microphone of Célyne Baÿt-Darcourt to discuss the return of sports broadcasts from the Canal + group. During the interview, the presenter of the “Canal football club” reacted to the virulent remarks made by Pierre Ménès during the announcement of his departure from the encrypted channel last July.

“He was there to show off when I was sick”

As a reminder, Pierre Ménès left the Canal + group a few months after the launch of an internal Canal + investigation in March 2021 following the broadcast of the documentary “I am not a slut, I am a journalist” by Marie Portolano. This film then pointed to the sexist behavior of the sports journalist. Scenes with Pierre Ménès were also cut during the editing of the documentary. The channel then removed Pierre Ménès from the air last April. He did not return to the “Canal football club” afterwards.

Reached by AFP on July 12, Pierre Ménès confirmed his departure from the group and attacked his former colleague Hervé Mathoux: “Him, he was there to show off when I was sick when he had to get his balls out, there was no one there. And the ‘CFC’, as I experienced it this year with the vagueness around Ligue 1, did not necessarily make me want to continue“.”My honor has been sullied. I am depressed. I didn’t see myself working again with people who turned their backs on me at the worst time. I have too much pride, I couldn’t have“, he added.

“I am not looking to build myself the status of a public hero”

Thus, this Thursday, Hervé Mathoux replied: “I think everyone is able to tell the difference between supporting someone who is struck by the disease and supporting someone who is implicated in behavior.“.”I understand that Pierre is confused by what is happening to him. He took a little lightning (…) I hope he will question himself rather than accuse everyone, wrongly and through everyone“said the presenter.

Finally, asked about his silence around internal tensions in the sports department of Canal +, the host of the “CFC” replied: “Building myself the status of a public hero is not what I’m looking for. I don’t want to have the social media medal. Social dialogue takes place within the company. I took my share very largely. Spreading in social networks and the media is ineffective and unproductive“. puremedias.com offers you to watch the sequence.