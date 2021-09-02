Hervé Mathoux responds to Pierre Ménès and invites him to “question himself”

Attacked by Pierre Ménès for his lack of support at the time of his eviction from Canal +, Hervé Mathoux responded to his former partner of the Canal Football Club, this Thursday on France Info.

The former duo star of the Canal Football Club is torn apart. Hervé Mathoux responded to the attacks of Pierre Ménès, his former sidekick at the presentation of the famous Sunday football show on Canal +, this Thursday on France Info. Ménès had castigated Mathoux’s lack of support when he was shelved from the air in March, after the broadcast on the encrypted channel of the documentary, “I am not a slut, I am a journalist” on the sexism in sports writing. Several sequences incriminated him and accused him of sexual assault on journalists.

Ménès confirmed his departure from Canal + in July by settling his accounts. “Him (Mathoux, editor’s note), he was there to show off when I was sick (he had undergone a liver and kidney transplant in 2016) but when he had to take out his c…, there was no more nobody, he said. And the ‘CFC’, as I experienced it this year with the vagueness around Ligue 1, did not necessarily make me want to continue. “





“I do not blame him”

A little less than two months later, Mathoux answers him. “Everyone is able to make the difference between supporting someone struck by the disease, and supporting someone implicated in behaviors, he declared. I understand that Pierre is confused by what happens to him. . He fell in love with him and we know that in our media world, things are going very strong. Spread on social networks, in the media… That’s why I don’t blame him. But I hope that. he will question himself rather than accuse everyone wrongly and through. “

The former TF1 journalist brushes aside the idea that he did not want to continue working with Pierre Ménès. “That was not the question, he specifies. From the moment the chain suspended him, we waited to see what was happening.”

Hervé Mathoux was also questioned about the starting wave in the sports service of Canal +, in a context of great social tension. He assumes not to have spoken publicly on the subject. “To build myself a status of public hero, that’s not what I’m looking for, he explains. I don’t want to have the medal of social networks. Social dialogue takes place within the business, I took my part very largely. Spreading on social networks, in the media, it is not only ineffective but it is unproductive. I prefer to work internally, that seems more logical to me. “