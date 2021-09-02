Hervé Mathoux tackles the LFP on football rights and responds to Pierre Ménès

Hervé Mathoux, journalist at Canal + (SCREEN CAPTURE FRANCEINFO)

For this fall, Canal + has decided to refocus on two axes: cinema series and sport. In the sports department, the Champions League is making a comeback on the encrypted channel, which will allow Hervé Mathoux to host the Canal Champions Club: “The Champions League is the Holy Grail for players, so when you are a football broadcaster, it is the competition that you prioritize. We had not had it since 2016 on Canal, it is back in force because we have the best contract we have ever had: the two main French matches, Tuesday and Wednesday, and all the summaries. And the possibility of following all the matches live on the MyCanal platform. “

If Amazon has won the rights to 80% of the Ligue 1 championship, it is Canal + which will broadcast the remaining 20%, ie two matches per day. Matches that the channel wanted to get rid of, considering that they had paid too much for them. But justice forbade him to return them. For now, because legal proceedings are still ongoing: “Canal + no longer wanted these matches at that price. The litigation is only financial. Each of the matches broadcast costs it 4 million euros, while for Amazon, it is 800,000. There is therefore unfair treatment denounced by Canal “, considers the journalist.





Hervé Mathoux attacks the leaders of the Professional Football League (LFP): “Imagine that you are in an auction room. You say to yourself: I am going to buy this painting, I estimate that it is worth 4 000 euros. And you got a guy in the room raising his arm and raising the price to 5 000, 6 000, 10 000, 30 000 … And at the end, the guy tells you: I had no money. This is what Mediapro did. It calls into question the price you paid. It is the fault of the LFP for having considered that this sale, with a bidder who turned out to be false, was still possible. Amazon entered with a floor price, no actor has ever paid so little. “

If Canal + holds the rights to 20% of L1, it does not broadcast any images of matches in the CFC or elsewhere. What angered many subscribers. “It’s the contract that’s like that, Hervé Mathoux advances. It forbids us to broadcast extracts. The LFP has decided to eliminate all free visibility of the slightest image of Ligue 1. I find that surprising. “

The presenter also speaks for the first time on the Pierre Ménès affair, his former colleague from the CFC. The columnist left the channel after accusations of inappropriate behavior, even sexual assault on sports journalists. He then criticized Hervé Mathoux for not having supported him: “I understand that Pierre is confused by what is happening to him but I hope he will question himself rather than accuse him through and through.”