More

    High school student killed in school shooting

    News


    A new gun drama mourns the United States. A student was shot and killed on Wednesday during a
    shootingIn his high school in North Carolina, announced the police of this American state. The suspect, who is also said to be a high school student, was taken into police custody at the end of the afternoon.

    Police from the town of Winston-Salem were dispatched in the middle of the day to high school Mount Tabor, said its boss, Catrina Thompson. On the spot, the police found a student with gunshot wounds, taken to hospital. There, the high school student “succumbed to his injuries,” said the chief of police, in tears, without specifying the age of the victim.


    Recurring dramas

    After a year largely spent taking online courses, the return to school this week in the United States is reviving fears of school shootings, a real scourge in American society. Illustration of this constant danger, this shooting is already the second in a high school in North Carolina since the beginning of the week.

    These facts are listed by the local media, but they seldom make the headlines of the national media. Only a bloodbath, as in Parkland, Florida in February 2018, and its 17 deaths, today causes a shock wave.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous article“Touched by retirement age”, Gora Patel leaves the management of Reunio
    Next articleSurprise, Doha is already preparing Mbappé’s succession

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC