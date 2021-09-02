High school student killed in school shooting

A new gun drama mourns the United States. A student was shot and killed on Wednesday during a

shootingIn his high school in North Carolina, announced the police of this American state. The suspect, who is also said to be a high school student, was taken into police custody at the end of the afternoon.

Police from the town of Winston-Salem were dispatched in the middle of the day to high school Mount Tabor, said its boss, Catrina Thompson. On the spot, the police found a student with gunshot wounds, taken to hospital. There, the high school student “succumbed to his injuries,” said the chief of police, in tears, without specifying the age of the victim.





Recurring dramas

After a year largely spent taking online courses, the return to school this week in the United States is reviving fears of school shootings, a real scourge in American society. Illustration of this constant danger, this shooting is already the second in a high school in North Carolina since the beginning of the week.

These facts are listed by the local media, but they seldom make the headlines of the national media. Only a bloodbath, as in Parkland, Florida in February 2018, and its 17 deaths, today causes a shock wave.