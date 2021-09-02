his focus very clearly in front of a journalist questioning him about his personal life

Three years after appearing for the last time on the screen, Sophie Marceau is preparing to return to the cinema. On September 22, she will be showing in François Ozon’s new film, Everything went well, where she plays the novelist Emmanuelle Bernheim confronted with her father’s stroke, played by a masterful André Dussollier. Despite an apparently sad subject, the feature film turns out to be a luminous ode to life. The film was presented in the official selection at the last Cannes Film Festival, the opportunity for the actress to verify that she is still so popular. This Thursday, Sophie Marceau returned to the columns of Figaro on his long absence from screens, after the failure of his last realization Mrs. Mills, such a perfect neighbor: “I didn’t want to shoot. I needed a break, to take a step back. There was nothing violent. , neither weariness nor depression, it was just the moment to slow down. I didn’t feel the need to project myself into the world of others, I especially wanted to find my own. “





With François Ozon’s film, she tackles a very intimate theme, the end of life. A subject with painful resonances for the star of La Boom since she has lost both her parents in recent years: first her mother in December 2016 then her father in October 2020. The journalist then tries to question Sophie Marceau about her family by evoking a father “a little indecipherable, a little lost”. Response from the actress: “You know, (…)

Read more on the Télé-Loisirs website

Top Gun Maverick: release date, plot, cast… All the info on the sequel to the cult movie with Tom Cruise

Isabelle Huppert, Virginie Efira, Penelope Cruz … The stars shine at the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival (PHOTOS)

Sentimental Destinies: how Emmanuelle Béart’s love life influenced the film

Six Minutes to midnight (Canal +): discover the astonishing true story of these Nazi children entrusted to an English school

“I have tears in my eyes when I think of him”: Béatrice Dalle evokes her tattoo in tribute to Guillaume Depardieu