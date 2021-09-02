his focus very clearly in front of a journalist questioning him about his personal life

Three years after appearing for the last time on the screen, Sophie Marceau is preparing to return to the cinema. On September 22, she will be showing in François Ozon’s new film, Everything went well, where she plays the novelist Emmanuelle Bernheim confronted with her father’s stroke, played by a masterful André Dussollier. Despite an apparently sad subject, the feature film turns out to be a luminous ode to life. The film was presented in the official selection at the last Cannes Film Festival, the opportunity for the actress to verify that she is still as popular. This Thursday, Sophie Marceau returned to the columns of Figaro on her long absence from the screens, after the failure of her last achievement Mrs. Mills, such a perfect neighbor : “I didn’t want to shoot. I needed a break, to take a step back. There was nothing violent, neither weariness nor depression, it was just time to slow down. I didn’t feel the need to project myself into the world of others, I especially wanted to find my own. “

A film with a very intimate subject

With François Ozon’s film, she tackles a very intimate theme, the end of life. A subject with painful resonances for the star of The party since she has lost both her parents in recent years: first her mother in December 2016 then her father in October 2020. The journalist then tries to question Sophie Marceau about her family by evoking a father “a little indecipherable, a little lost”. Response from the actress: “You know, you never understand everything about your parents, even at my age. It’s impossible to say definitive things.” Before continuing more abruptly: “We are never in the intimacy or the deep inside of others, even though I am very curious about the nature of people and I always want to understand human mechanics. But I will not tell you about my family. . I won’t talk to you about anything personal. “





Hunted by the paparazzi

Faced with the journalist’s questioning in the face of this categorical refusal, Sophie Marceau is justified: “You give that, then afterwards we take that from you, so I get a little suspicious. I don’t want everything to be interpreted or reduced to private things anymore.” The ex-companion of Cyril Lignac evokes in filigree the period when she was hunted by the paparazzi, which she had ended up trapping with humor: “When you are photographed without your knowledge as soon as you leave your house and the drones park in front of your windows, there is something to fold in, right? It’s all the time, it’s continuous, I don’t not even know what they have in their stocks or in their archives … What should I do? Take a rifle and shoot the drones? I don’t have a rifle. “

Sophie Marceau on the reserve

Claiming her right to silence on certain subjects, perhaps scalded by a recent controversy that pitted her against Michel Cymes on the issue of vaccines, Sophie Marceau concludes by refocusing the interview on her profession: “I don’t see why we should constantly answer personal questions, give our opinion on social or political considerations. First, we are very quickly lynched in the public square and then, we are placed in a position of example, and that’s a responsibility I don’t want. I’m not supposed to be anywhere other than on a screen. If it’s about celebrating cinema, I’m very happy to be part of the conversation. “ This is what we call a sharp and precise focus …