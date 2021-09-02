his son Stéphane is violently angry with a former journalist of “Quotidien”

Decidedly, lately, the heirs of Bernard Tapie are talking about them. On Wednesday 25 August 2021, his daughter Sophie presented on Instagram her new title, entitled The Phoenix, which pays tribute to the battles led by his illustrious dad. “It is for my Phoenix, to give him the courage and the strength to continue to fight that I wanted to deliver myself in this text that I wrote to measure, or I speak of him through my own eyes.“, explained the former candidate of The Voice. The former president of OM is still suffering from double cancer of the stomach and esophagus.

Wednesday September 1, it was his son Stéphane who made the talk. The son of the former minister of François Mitterrand attacked the LCI channel and one of its new journalists. Paul Larrouturou, a former face well known to the faithful of Quotidien, now officiates alongside Ruth Elkrief in Instant Pol, offbeat and smiling section, live every evening from 8:35 p.m.

Stéphane Tapie denies the presence of his father alongside Emmanuel Macron





The President of the Republic has indeed decided to spend three days in the Phocaean city, which, since he allowed the city to bring the European Cup to the Stade Velodrome, has erected Bernard Tapie to the status of living god. So inevitably, when Paul Larrouturou announces from his Twitter account that Emmanuel Macron has contacted the former boss of the club, the agitation is mounting. “Program: Arrival here at the town hall, long visit of the northern districts in Bassens, Contact was made with Bernard Tapie who could pass tonight“, revealed the LCI reporter.

But patatras, this information revealed by the former chronicler of Yann Barthès would seem erroneous. What to put Stéphane Tapie in a monster anger. “LCI news channel? Or intoxication?”, he got carried away. “My father is in Paris and very far from it all. Busy in another fight. A little modesty sir out of respect for my family. Thank you”, he added.

