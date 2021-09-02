his very shocking gesture towards Alexander, the illegitimate son of Prince Albert II

Could there be water in the gas between Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II? This is what many media have said since the princess left for South Africa in March. To believe the echoes, the mother of Jacques and Gabriella would be very angry since a Brazilian woman claimed to have had a child hidden with the sovereign. It must be said that this would not be the first time that Grace Kelly’s son has conceived out of wedlock. 18 years earlier he had had a son, Alexandre, the fruit of his secret romance with the former flight attendant Nicole Coste.

But the latter, who confided in the columns of Paris Match as rarely before, wishes to clarify: their story took place long before Prince Albert II met Charlene. “Alexandre was born two years before the romance between his father and Charlene began, in December 2005. It is wrong to say the opposite, I want to underline it”, hammered the mother of Alexandre.





If Nicole Coste is keen to point out that Prince Albert II never cheated on Charlene with her, it does not mean that she carries the princess in her heart. On the contrary, she is even rather resentful towards him. The reason ? She did not forgive him for a gesture that shocked her deeply. “During the engagement period, I experienced things that alerted and shocked me. For example, she changed my son’s room, taking advantage of his father’s absence to put him in the children’s wing. employees. As (…)

