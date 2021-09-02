Hit in the calf, Kylian Mbappé leaves the gathering of the Blues

Touched a calf Wednesday during the draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina (1-1) in Strasbourg, Kylian Mbappé left the gathering of the French football team announced, Thursday, September 2, the FFF. The Paris Saint-Germain striker underwent medical examinations, which did not reveal any injury. But Mbappé, replaced in the 90th minute by Moussa Diaby, continues to suffer. The staff of the Blues therefore took no risk, and put the player at the disposal of PSG.

Mbappé will miss the matches against Ukraine, Saturday September 4 in Kiev, then against Finland, Tuesday September 7 in Lyon.

This is not the first glitch in this international window for the France team. Corentin Tolisso (calf) and Ngolo Kanté (ankle) left the rally prematurely, replaced by Mattéo Guendouzi and Aurélien Tchouaméni, who celebrated his first cap against the Bosnians. Jules Koundé, who received a red card on Wednesday and will be suspended for the next meetings, has been replaced by Nordi Mukiele.