Honda presents the CBR500R 2022

    After the roadster and the adventurer, the sports car completes the accessible A2 CB500 family. The least-sold motorcycle in the mid-capacity range, the CBR500R is still the ideal sports car (47.5 hp) to get your hands on before considering switching to a more exclusive mount. It is no coincidence that 50% of Honda CBR500R owners are under 30 years old.

    In 2022, the Honda CBR500R benefits from the same improvements as the CB500F and the CB500X, with in particular the adoption of a new Showa type SFF-BP inverted fork of ø 41 mm and a double disc front brake with radial calipers.

    Among the novelties, the sports car can count on a grip of the front tire reinforced by a new distribution of the masses while the agility benefits from a new oscillating arm which is lighter and more flexible laterally and new rear shock absorber settings.

    There is also a new front fender, inherited from the CBR650R, as well as sportier aluminum footrests. The liquid crystal instrumentation incorporates a gear indicator engaged as well as a gear change warning while the lighting is now full LED and also borrowed from the larger displacement model.


    On the engine side, no change for this 2022 version, with the 471 cm liquid-cooled eight-valve in-line twin that develops 47.5 horsepower at 8,600 rpm, and torque of 43 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

    Available in two colors, metallic black (new in 2022) or traditional red, the Honda CBR500R will arrive in French dealerships from next October and displayed from € 7,099.

