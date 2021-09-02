Horizon Forbidden West is stocking up on special editions – news

For its next big production, which will land on February 18, 2022, no less than five years after the debut of Aloy, the manufacturer seems to have put the small dishes in the big ones. We first find a Special Edition presented in a SteelBook offering the choice between the PS5 and PS4 version in physics. The edition includes the soundtrack in digital format and an illustrated mini book. Be careful, for one reason or another, the Standard and Special editions of the game will not allow you to upgrade from the PS4 to the PS5, unlike the Collector, Regalla and Digital Deluxe editions.

Expected at any time in the various online stores, the Collector’s and Regalla’s editions include hand-sculpted figures of Defense Strike (that’s the mammoth robot) and Aloy to assemble yourself, an illustrated mini book, the digital soundtrack, a digital edition of the graphic novel “Le Faucon-Soleil” as well as in-game bonuses. Notable detail, the game will not be included in box in these two editions but in the form of a code to download the PS5 and PS4 versions of the game.





Collector’s Edition Details ($ 200)

The Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook

A game download code will be provided in the box

Hand-carved figures of Defense Strike and Aloy

Figures will need to be assembled, detailed instructions will be provided in the box

A mini artbook

2 special outfits (Elite Carja Juggernaut and Elite Nora Lightning)

2 Special Weapons (Elite Carja Juggernaut Shortbow and Elite Nora Lightning Melt)

An in-game resource pack, including ammo, potions, and fast travel packs

One piece of Attakth Gallopclaw Alpha in play

Exclusive photo mode features (special pose and face paintings)

The digital soundtrack of the game

A digital edition of The Falcon-Sun, the very first graphic novel inspired by Horizon Zero Dawn

Regalla Edition Details ($ 260)

The Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook

A game download code will be provided in the box

Hand-sculpted figurines of Regalla and Aloy’s Defense Strike

Figures will need to be assembled, detailed instructions will be provided in the box

A replica of the Focus and a personalized base

2 printed posters

Physical replicas of Helionwing and Gallopclaw Attakth parts

A mini artbook

A canvas map

2 special outfits (Elite Carja Juggernaut and Elite Nora Lightning)

2 Special Weapons (Elite Carja Juggernaut Shortbow and Elite Nora Lightning Melt)

An in-game resource pack, including ammo, potions, and fast travel packs

One piece of Attakth Gallopclaw Alpha in play

Exclusive photo mode features (special poses and face paintings)

The digital soundtrack of the game

A digital edition of The Falcon-Sun, the very first graphic novel inspired by Horizon Zero Dawn

Digital Deluxe Edition Details

Finally, for regulars of the PlayStation Store, pre-orders are now available at a price of 70 euros on PS4 and 80 euros on PS5. The digital deluxe edition, which includes the PS4 and PS5 versions, goes up to 90 euros and includes the bonuses below.