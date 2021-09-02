Horizon Forbidden West: Pre-orders available and detailed

Expected February 18 on PS5 and PS4, Horizon Forbidden West is now available for physical and digital pre-orders. The opportunity to discover the pre-order bonuses of each edition.

Both physical and digital pre-orders will get you the Nora Heritage Outfit and Spear for in-game use. These items will also be redeemable from PlayStation Store. As a reminder, the standard digital editions of the games are available at € 69.99 for the PS4 version and € 79.99 on PS5.





THE” Digital Deluxe Edition, cross-gen PS4 and PS5, available on the PlayStation Store will allow you to receive:

2 special outfits (Elite Carja Juggernaut and Elite Nora Lightning)

2 Special Weapons (Elite Carja Juggernaut Shortbow and Elite Nora Lightning Melt)

An in-game resource pack, including ammo, potions, and fast travel packs

An in-game Alpha Claw Galloping Attakth piece (more information on Attakth in the FAQ)

Exclusive photo mode features (special pose and face paintings)

A digital artbook

The digital soundtrack of the game

A digital edition of The Falcon-Sun, the very first graphic novel inspired by Horizon Zero Dawn

Price: € 89.99

THE‘Special edition, available only in physical version (PS4 or PS5, your choice) contains:

The game in physical version

The SteelBook® Horizon Forbidden West

A mini artbook

The digital soundtrack of the game

Price: $ 69.99 on PS4 and $ 79.99 on PS5, the European price is not yet revealed, but probably € 79.99 and € 89.99

THE‘Collector’s Edition, carrying a digital version of both versions, PS4 and PS5 (as a download code), contains:

The SteelBook® Horizon Forbidden West

A game download code will be provided in the box.

Hand-carved figures of Defense Strike and Aloy

Figures will need to be assembled, detailed instructions will be provided in the box!

A mini artbook

2 special outfits (Elite Carja Juggernaut and Elite Nora Lightning)

2 Special Weapons (Elite Carja Juggernaut Shortbow and Elite Nora Lightning Melt)

An in-game resource pack, including ammo, potions, and fast travel packs

One piece of Attakth Gallopclaw Alpha in play

Exclusive photo mode features (special pose and face paintings)

The digital soundtrack of the game

A digital edition of The Falcon-Sun, the very first graphic novel inspired by Horizon Zero Dawn

Price: $ 199.99, the European price is not yet revealed, but probably € 209.99

Finally, l‘Regalla Edition, the richest in elements (also intended for the richest stock exchanges), again with a code for the PS4 and PS5 versions, contains:

The SteelBook® Horizon Forbidden West

A game download code will be provided in the box.

Hand-sculpted figurines of Regalla and Aloy’s Defense Strike

Figures will need to be assembled, detailed instructions will be provided in the box!

A replica of the Focus and a personalized base

2 printed posters

Physical replicas of Helionwing and Gallopclaw Attakth parts

A mini artbook

A canvas map

2 special outfits (Elite Carja Juggernaut and Elite Nora Lightning)

2 Special Weapons (Elite Carja Juggernaut Shortbow and Elite Nora Lightning Melt)

An in-game resource pack, including ammo, potions, and fast travel packs

One piece of Attakth Gallopclaw Alpha in play

Exclusive photo mode features (special poses and face paintings)

The digital soundtrack of the game

A digital edition of The Falcon-Sun, the very first graphic novel inspired by Horizon Zero Dawn

Price: $ 259.99, the European price is not yet revealed, but probably € 269.99

Apart from the Digital Deluxe Edition, all others pre-order editions are in “limited stock”, says Sony. Finally, remember that the editions Digital Deluxe, Collector and Regalla allow access to the game on PS4 and PS5, but the Special Edition will ask you to choose one of the two consoles.

As a reminder, Horizon Forbidden West will be available on PS4 and PS5 on February 18, 2022.

