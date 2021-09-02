Horizon Forbidden West: the different editions presented, including two massive collectors, an update on the paid PS5 upgrade!

Sony Interactive Entertainment is boiling hot this Thursday, since after announcing his showcase dedicated to PS5 games coming for next week, it opens as planned the pre-orders ofHorizon Forbidden West. It was to be expected, the builder and Guerrilla Games will not be satisfied with a standard edition and will decline their game for all budgets, especially the most fortunate with two very massive collectors. But before seeing all of this in detail, it’s time for a little trailer that doesn’t show anything new.

We can therefore enjoyan edition Special physical, digital Deluxe, of a qualified Collector already well supplied with its statuette, and finally its superior version even more greedy and expensive, baptized Regalla. Unfortunately, the game will not be in physical format in these last two … Pre-order bonuses have also been introduced.

Pre-order bonus Pre-ordering a physical edition at participating retailers (* specific by region), or a digital edition, will grant you the Nora Legacy Outfit and Spear to use in-game. These items can be picked up from PlayStation Store. 2 Special Weapons (Elite Carja Juggernaut shortbow and Elite Nora Lightning Melt).

An in-game resource pack, including ammo, potions, and fast travel packs.

An in-game piece of Attakth Gallop-claw Alpha (more information on Attakth in the FAQ).

Exclusive photo mode features (special pose and face paintings).

A digital artbook.

The digital soundtrack of the game.

A digital edition of The Falcon-Sun, the very first graphic novel inspired by Horizon Zero Dawn. Standard edition (€ 79.99 on PS5 / € 69.99 on PS4) Digital Deluxe Edition (€ 89.99) Horizon Forbidden West for PS4 and PS5.

Digital soundtrack and art book.

Digital comics.

Two Elite Carja Juggernaut items.

Two Elite Nora Lightning items.

Attakth machine part.

In-game resource pack. Special edition (€ 89.99 on PS5 / € 79.99 on PS4) The Horizon Forbidden West steelbook.

Physical version of the game (PS4 or PS5).

Digital soundtrack (code provided).

Mini artbook.

Collector’s Edition (€ 199.99) The Horizon Forbidden West steelbook.

A game download code will be provided in the box.

Hand-carved figures of Defense Strike and Aloy. Figures will need to be assembled, detailed instructions will be provided in the box!

A mini artbook.

2 special outfits (Elite Carja Juggernaut and Elite Nora Lightning).

2 Special Weapons (Elite Carja Juggernaut shortbow and Elite Nora Lightning Melt).

An in-game resource pack, including ammo, potions, and fast travel packs.

An Alpha Claw Galloping Attakth piece in play.

Exclusive Photo mode features (special pose and face paintings).

The digital soundtrack of the game.

A digital edition of The Falcon-Sun, the very first graphic novel inspired by Horizon Zero Dawn.





Regalla Edition (€ 269.99) The Horizon Forbidden West steelbook.

A game download code will be provided in the box.

Hand-sculpted figurines of Regalla and Aloy’s Defense Strike. Figures will need to be assembled, detailed instructions will be provided in the box!

A replica of the Focus and a personalized base.

2 posters printed.

Physical replicas of Helionwing and Gallopclaw Attakth pieces.

A mini artbook.

A canvas map.

2 special outfits (Elite Carja Juggernaut and Elite Nora Lightning).

2 Special Weapons (Elite Carja Juggernaut shortbow and Elite Nora Lightning Melt).

An in-game resource pack, including ammo, potions, and fast travel packs.

An Alpha Claw Galloping Attakth piece in play.

Exclusive photo mode features (special poses and face paintings).

The digital soundtrack of the game.

A digital edition of The Falcon-Sun, the very first graphic novel inspired by Horizon Zero Dawn.

Finally, note that PS4 game upgrade to PS5 will be paid once again, but only for standard editions and Special (PS4), a very bad habit on the part of SIE… If you buy the digital editions Deluxe, Collector Where Regalla, it will be understood automatically. The backups will they be kept, this is normal after all.

The release date ofHorizon Forbidden West is reminder set for February 18, 2022, on PS5 and PS4.