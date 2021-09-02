How Germany judges Jérôme Boateng’s arrival at OL

What follows after this advertisement

It is with a broad smile that Jean-Michel Aulas, Juninho and Vincent Ponsot presented Jérôme Boateng (32 years old) to the press on Wednesday. A presentation conference widely relayed to the country, by Bild Where Kicker, during which the staff of Olympique Lyonnais, on the advice of Peter Bosz, explained that they did not hesitate to jump on the opportunity to recruit the German central defender, whose record in club and in selection no longer to present.

Precisely, this makes people talk a bit across the Rhine. “He has more titles than his new club”, mock the Suddeutsche Zeitung. The German daily did not stop there. “The surprising thing about this decision is not that Olympique Lyonnais wanted Boateng (…). No, it is more surprising that Lyon manages to sign Boateng ”, launches the newspaper, recalling that OL are not qualified in the Champions League this season.

OL mocked

“Is it a throwback to joining a club that has fainted?”, asks himself Sport1. “The premier class is no longer obvious for Lyon, but rather the exception. From 2002 to 2008, the club celebrated seven league titles in a row. Since none have been added, the glory of those happy days has faded. There is little hope of a resurrection of the old claims and successes this year ”, exposes the German media which summarizes as follows: “We could have expected a bigger club for him”.





If the Gones take it for their rank, the 2014 world champion, whose quarrels with the German justice for matters of morals (he must appear on September 9 in Munich for “The bodily injury charges against Mrs. Sherin S.”) are recalled by the Suddeutsche Zeitung, too. Robert Hiersemann, editor-in-chief of the sports section of T-online, consider that this transfer rings “Simply wrong”. “The move of the former Bayern defender to France is a surprise and does not seem well thought out. Because Boateng is missing a huge opportunity ”, he explains.

What is he looking for in France?

For him, the Axial had two options after the end of his adventure in Bavaria: join a European top club or return to Hertha Berlin, where it all began. “He could have run the club as a leader since his defense, all alongside his half-brother Kevin-Prince Boateng. He would have been a hero to Berlin fans and his teammates would have admired him with great respect. A fairy tale of modern football would have been possible with the proper athletic performance ”, he says.

Instead, Boateng preferred OL. Incomprehensible for our German colleague. “Instead, he is now fighting in Ligue 1 against Troyes, Rennes and Metz for points that no one in his home country really cares about”, he blurted out before continuing. “What does Boateng want to get in France?” The troop of superstars from Paris will win the title of champion and the national cup. In sporting terms, this new task can hardly please him. Is it still a question of money in the end? Not sure”. “What does Boateng want with Lyon?”, also wonders Sport1. The next few weeks should provide an answer to this question …