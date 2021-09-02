How is this second school year going against the backdrop of Covid-19 in Israel, Italy and the United States?

Italy is one of the countries in the world that kept its schools closed the longest at the peak of the Covid-19 epidemic. Here, a school in Rome. (VINCENZO PINTO / AFP)

At the beginning of September, children and adolescents are back to school all over the world. This is the second return to school in the time of Covid-19, with a specific health protocol to be applied by teachers and students alike. The novelty this year is of course the existence of the vaccine and the obligation for school personnel in certain countries to present an equivalent of the health pass. How is this return to school going in Italy, the United States and Israel?

In Italy, a compulsory health pass

Italy is one of the countries in the world that kept its schools closed the longest at the peak of the Covid-19 epidemic. At the start of the new school year, all school staff must once again show their credentials. Italy was the first country to force its caregivers to be vaccinated and since today, school staff must present a health pass if they want to enter their establishment. About 90% of these professionals are vaccinated, the rest will have to show a negative test and all this will be checked every morning.

The operation promises to be complicated for school leaders. “It makes sense that we are waiting for help to do these checks every morning, it will be annoying and it will waste our time., explains Daniela Paparella, director of a high school in Naples, on the Sky channel. “We were talking about a computerized system to check health passes and avoid QR code checks, but for now, we are especially waiting for the ministry to help us save time! “

He promises that this system will be in place by the start of the school year on September 13. Those who do not have their pass and will therefore be absent for five days in a row without further justification will be penalized. They will be suspended without pay and will be fined up to 1,000 euros. Students will also have to show a white paw, unlike students up to Terminale. The mask will remain compulsory at school from 6 years old, and if a case of coronavirus is detected, the class will be quarantined for seven days for the vaccinated and ten for the unvaccinated. The Italian government assures us that it wants to keep all classes open and avoid the distance school which, in a year and a half, has already created enormous inequalities in Italy.





In the United States, compulsory vaccination in some states

In the United States since August, face-to-face schooling has gradually resumed in the various states. In this federal country, the health protocol chosen for the start of the school year is different from one state to another. California is one of the first states in the country with Hawaii to have mandated vaccination for teachers and extracurricular staff, or about 570,000 employees in the public. They have until October 15 to get vaccinated. Those who oppose it will have to get tested once a week until further notice.

The two main teachers’ unions support the obligation, as do the parents of students who do not want to leave for long months of school at home. Local governments can be even stricter than the governor of California. The city of Culver City, for example, imposes vaccination on teachers and students over the age of 12. In Los Angeles schools, the mask is compulsory in class, as requested by the governor, but also in the playground.

Authorities across the country in Florida have a very different approach. In Texas, for example, the Republican governor of Florida banned the wearing of compulsory masks at school. He decided on this measure in the name of the freedom of parents, the most able, he said, to decide what is best for their child. Locally, many schools are overriding this ban in the name of teachers’ health. Florida will therefore financially sanction the schools in question, even if a judge ruled last week that banning the wearing of masks was unconstitutional. All of these disputes are likely to be settled in court.

In Israel, the establishment of self-tests

In Israel, the government wants to do everything to keep classes open, in a country where schools have been closed for almost a year. But in the cities most affected by the fourth wave, the courses will still be held at a distance or with a gauge. In the other regions, the courses will take place face to face. Over 12 years, vaccination is possible in Israel but not compulsory to go to school. On the other hand, if there is a sick child in the class, those who do not have the green passport (equivalent to the French health pass) will be sent home as a contact case, unlike those who have the passport. A vaccination campaign will also take place in schools for those over 12 years old.

Students under the age of 12, who are not vaccinated, will have access to two test modes. The first mode is optional and is done in a screening center where we will establish a serology, that is to say we will see if the child has already had the Covid and has the necessary antibodies. The second test mode is mandatory and will be done through nasopharyngeal self-tests. On Tuesday August 31, families received free small swab kits in the nose. Parents will therefore have to test their child and complete a sworn statement saying that he is not sick.

For school staff, the protocol is much more coercive. Employees of the ministries of education, health and social affairs must be vaccinated or tested twice a week at their expense. Those who refuse are suspended without pay.