How much do asymptomatic people transmit covid?

A non-negligible part of the contamination occurs through asymptomatic people, which calls for particular vigilance.

” I have no idea how I got the covid. Everyone seemed to be in good shape at work and in my group of friends. Flora fell ill in July and still wonders who gave her the disease. It must be said that the virus often walks in a mask, through people who have no symptoms and who, for this reason, do not get tested and do not take more precautionary measures other than those required. Who are the asymptomatic? Can we assess their share in transmissions? And, what about vaccinated people? Let’s do a check in.

Did you say “asymptomatic”?

Let’s see what we’re talking about already, because the term “asymptomatic” can cover several realities depending on the studies. We can distinguish :

People who are infected but do not and will not have symptoms throughout their infection. Strictly speaking, these are the ” asymtomatic “.

“. Infected people who do not yet have symptoms, but who will later have them. Rather, it is said that they are ” presymptomatic “.

“. Infected people who have symptoms so weak that they don’t really notice it. It is said that they are ” oligosymptomatic “.

Scientists agree, of course, that anyone who carries the virus, but who does not feel sick at a time “M”, can transmit the virus. But the semantic distinction is important, both for research and for the implementation of virus containment strategies, such as testing and tracing policies.

Indeed, a person strictly speaking asymptomatic, if it is not in contact, will be unlikely to be tested. This is all the more true when it is vaccinated and will not need to be tested to have a health pass – we will come back later on the transmission by vaccinated people that exists, although its risk is greatly reduced. .

Another precaution: what we know about the transmission of a virus is valid at a precise moment and according to the variant considered. Thus, what was true for the initial strain, then for the Alpha variant and today for the Delta variant is different, because their reproduction rate (R0) is different. Specialists consider that the Delta variant is 60% more transmissible, with an R0 = 8, than the previous one (Alpha) and twice as much as the historical strain of the virus. In addition, this Delta variant appears to be quicker to trigger symptoms in infected people.

59% of transmissions come from asymptomatic transmission

Let’s see what we know today about transmission by asymptomatic people. Prof. Antoine Flahault is an epidemiologist and director of the Institute for Global Health at the University of Geneva explains: “ A study published in January 2021 shows that nearly 59% of transmissions come from asymptomatic transmission, including 35% of presymptomatic individuals and 24% of individuals who never develop symptoms. It’s quite counterintuitive, but those people who carry the virus without being sick take less precautions and don’t isolate themselves. “





In a rapid review (a review of articles which provide an overview, at a given time, on a subject, which is not exhaustive) of the scientific literature on the proportion of asymptomatic people, their immune response and their potential for transmission of Covid-19 and dated June 16, 2021, the National Institute of Public Health Quebec delivers several interesting data:

Asymptomatic people then represented between 15 and 30% of infected people.

Asymptomatic people are usually either very young or very old – their symptoms would go unnoticed, masked by signs of aging or other pre-existing pathologies.

– their symptoms would go unnoticed, masked by signs of aging or other pre-existing pathologies. Asymptomatic people transmit Covid-19 less than symptomatic or presymptomatic people.

Assuming, based on the various studies taken into account in this review, that 30% of cases are asymptomatic and that they are 75% as infectious as symptomatic cases, we could estimate that 24% of transmission is due to in completely asymptomatic cases.

Behave like an asymptomatic vector

What to do with these data today in terms of public health (although they correspond to a state of circulation where the Delta variant was not dominant)? They invite us to behave as if we were asymptomatic vectors, that is to say that we continue to wear the mask, that we respect the barrier measures and that we air regularly.

As this population is not a candidate for vaccination, special attention should also be paid to children under 12, who are less likely to develop symptoms but still capable of transmitting the virus if infected. . ” We also see the interest of mass screening tests as well as nasal self-tests to be carried out systematically at home. », Adds Antoine Flahault.

Vaccinated people are less contagious and for a shorter period of time

These precepts also apply to people who have been vaccinated. They can, in much smaller proportions than unvaccinated people, catch the virus and transmit it. Éric Billy, researcher in immuno-oncology in Strasbourg, explains: “ Vaccinated people can be infected, but they are less contagious and for a shorter period of time, which changes everything. “

Data in support of this, it shows that the virus stays shorter in the ENT sphere of vaccinated people, but also that it is less contagious than in unvaccinated people. ” This can be explained by the fact that the viruses found in the mucous membranes of vaccinated people are already partially or totally covered with anti-S antibodies, greatly reducing their capacity for infection. », He believes. If these remarks include all the profiles of vaccinated and infected people, they correspond to what is highlighted in a recent article published in Nature: if 74% of the Delta variant contaminations occur when the person is presymptomatic, the vaccinated people are 65% less likely than unvaccinated people to infect someone else.

So, if vaccination does not prevent 100% the risk of transmission, it considerably reduces it. And, combined with the wearing of a mask and barrier measures, it is one of the safest ways to protect others.

