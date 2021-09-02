“I am not an antivax, I do not want to get this vaccine”: Akhenaton comes out of silence after his hospitalization

FOCUS – Positive for Covid-19, rapper Akhenaton was hospitalized this summer. Invited this Thursday in “Télé-Matin” on France 2, the leader of the IAM group, however, reiterated his opposition to the vaccine and the health pass, a measure which he said is not scientific “but political”.

Akhenahon is fine. But he is still allergic to the vaccine. Positive for Covid-19 in early August, the leader of the Marseille group IAM was forced to cancel several concerts, before being hospitalized due to “respiratory discomfort”. Invited this Thursday in Télé-Matin, on France 2, the 52-year-old rapper denied having been admitted to intensive care, a rumor already denied at the time by his entourage.

“I would not have resumed concerts if I had gone on sheave”, he explained while the Marseille formation is preparing to chain the dates. “They re-oxygenated me with a machine called Optiflow. And after that I stayed three days in observation, not in real “, repeated the artist, regretting having been at the center of a “media hysteria”.

The National Assembly without pass and concerts with pass. Is it scientific? No, it’s political!– Akhenaton

Antivax or not antivax? “To be antivax, you must already see a vaccine “, argued Akhenaton. “And today European law does not recognize this therapy as being a vaccine but as a gene therapy“, he continued, taking up a theory very widespread among opponents of the vaccine against Covid-19. “I’m not an antivax, I don’t want to get this vaccine. It is very different“, he insisted, explaining further that some members of IAM were vaccinated, and others not.

Read also Covid-19: rapper Akhenaton from the IAM group hospitalized for respiratory discomfort

A few days before being tested positive, the rapper posted a video on Instagram in which he said he was opposed to compulsory vaccination and the health pass. On this last point, there too, he has not changed his mind. “I took a stand because for me it is not a scientific measure“, he estimated.”The metro does, the train does not. Is it scientific? It’s political! The National Assembly without pass and concerts with pass. Is it scientific? No, it’s political. “ “What bothers me, in the country, is that all our greatest scientists have been denigrated, mocked, by health consultants from television sets who have a Bac + 2“, regretted Akhenaton, very lively.” Au after a while, you have to be serious. Science must belong to science again, it cannot belong to commerce. ”

On the same subject

The most read articles Afghanistan: the incredible covert operation of American veterans VIDEO – Storm Ida: images of deadly flooding in New York LIVE – Macron from a school in Marseille: “This second start in the time of Covid, it’s already a victory” The cover of “Nevermind” censored for child pornography? Nirvana’s bassist has the solution VIDEO – Spain: a violent thunderstorm causes major flooding in Catalonia

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.