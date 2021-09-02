“I have experienced things that alerted and shocked me”

Discreet, almost invisible for many years, Nicole Coste has decided to break the silence. In an interview with Paris Match, published this Thursday, September 2, the mother of the eldest son of Prince Albert II of Monaco agreed to confide in Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste, now of age, but also on his links with the Monegasque princely family. Its goal ? “Restore truths to things already written.” Among the subjects raised during this interview: Charlene of Monaco. Between the two women, relations do not seem to have calmed down over the years, as Nicole Coste suggested: “It is a subject that I cannot avoid because we are often put in parallel. ‘don’t like being compared. I’ve never displayed myself as an enemy, “she insisted on clarifying in the preamble.





And to continue: “Given our respective ties with the prince, we should have made sure to support each other cordially. In our situation, diplomacy had to be imposed.” But unfortunately for her, things took a completely different turn: “During the engagement period, I experienced things that alerted and shocked me”, confided the mother of Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste in the pages of Paris Match. And to quote an example which deeply affected her: “She, for example, changed my son’s room, taking advantage of his father’s absence to install him in the employees’ wing. As a mother, I can’t find words to describe these actions. ” (…)

