Ida’s remains wreak havoc in US, eight dead in New York



Police and rescue workers gather outside a flooded house in New York’s Queens neighborhood on September 2, 2021 (AFP / Ed JONES)

New York woke up groggy on Thursday, hit by torrential rains and sudden and historic flooding, killing eight as the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the southern and northeastern United States.



According to the New York police, at least eight people died during the night from Wednesday to Thursday due to the flash floods – never seen before for the megalopolis – in many neighborhoods and suburbs of the American economic and cultural capital.

Streets, avenues, expressways were suddenly turned into torrents, both in Brooklyn, Queens and in Westchester County, north of the city. In this upscale seaside county, dozens of vehicles were still submerged in the early hours of the morning and houses with finished basements are devastated by brackish and muddy water, sometimes up to two feet.

The gigantic New York subway system came to a standstill Thursday morning, after many stations flooded.

The NWS, the US weather service, recorded an all-time high of 80mm of rain in one hour in Central Park.

“I’m 50 years old and I’ve never seen so much rain,” said Metodija Mihajlov, restaurateur in the chic Upper West Side, near the famous park, New York’s green lung. “It was like in the jungle, a tropical rain. Incredible,” added the trader.



Map of the United States showing Ida’s trajectory (AFP /)

In the middle of the night, the new governor of the State of New York, Kathy Hochul, had declared a “state of emergency” following the “major” floods in all the border counties of the city, potentially affecting some 20 million. inhabitants. Bill de Blasio, the mayor of New York, a city already ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, deplored in a tweet a “historic meteorological event”, also declaring “a state of emergency”.

Hundreds of flights have been canceled at New York’s Newark, LaGuardia and JFK airports. A video showed a flooded terminal in Newark.

According to the NWS, this state of emergency due to flash floods is a first in the history of the megalopolis, already hit in October 2012 by Hurricane Sandy.

Impressive tornadoes and flooding were also seen in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland. In New Jersey, a state of emergency was also declared by Governor Phil Murphy. One death was reported there.







Heavy rain and flooding as the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed, September 1, 2021 in New York City (Getty / David Dee Delgado)

– US Open flooded –



A surreal scene unfolded in Flushing Meadows on Wednesday evening, where rain swept over a well-covered tennis court, interrupting a US Open second round match between South African Kevin Anderson and Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman. The water has passed through the four corners of the retractable roof of the hall, put in place in 2018 to precisely allow playing despite the rain.



Damage after a tornado hit Annapolis, USA on September 1, 2021 (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Drew Angerer)

At the end of August, New York and its region had already been affected by storm Henri. The bad weather, on August 21, had prematurely ended a big concert given in Central Park, supposed to symbolize the return to a more festive life after the coronavirus pandemic.

Hurricane Ida, downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, brought heavy rains in its wake, which caused extensive flooding on the east coast of the United States.



Heavy rain as the remains of Hurricane Ida passed, September 1, 2021 in New York (Getty / David Dee Delgado)

“Post-tropical cyclone Ida brings heavy rains and sudden floods that can represent a fatal risk along and near its path,” the NHC, the US hurricane center, warned on Wednesday. Ida is then expected to continue her journey north and head to New England on Thursday.

President Joe Biden will travel to Louisiana on Friday, where Hurricane Ida, which made landfall there on Sunday, destroyed buildings and left more than a million homes without electricity.



A house destroyed by Hurricane Ida in Little Caillou, Louisiana on August 31, 2021 (AFP / Mark Felix)

Hurricanes are a recurring phenomenon in the southern United States. But the warming of the ocean surface is helping to make storms more powerful, scientists warn.

In particular, they pose an increasingly significant risk to coastal communities, victims of wave-submersion phenomena amplified by rising sea levels.

