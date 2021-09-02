Identity documents in Wallet: Apple details the first participating states and how it works

Registering your identity card or driver’s license in the Wallet application on your iPhone will soon be possible in eight US states. Arizona and Georgia will be Apple’s first partners, followed by Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah. The launch dates have not yet been communicated, but they should be before the end of the year, at least for the first two states.

For obvious security reasons, adding your ID in Wallet will take one more step than registering an Apple Pay card. After having photographed his license or identity card, the user must take a photo of his face to validate the operation. As “Additional safety step” (it is not clear if this will be systematic or optional), the user will also be prompted to perform face and head movements during the setup process. Once verified by the issuing state, the document will be slipped into Wallet.

And what is the point of having your identity card or license in Wallet? Getting through security checks at the airport faster to get started. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will set up checkpoints where you can present your identity document in digital format. The names of the airports concerned are not yet known.





At these checkpoints, you can approach your iPhone (under iOS 15 minimum) or your Apple Watch (watchOS 8 minimum) to the document reader to see the request for personal information from the TSA. It is only after having approved the sharing with Face ID or Touch ID that the information (name, date of birth, expiration date of the part, etc.) is transmitted. Without biometric authentication, data does not leave the device. In addition, like Apple Pay, this information sharing is done without the controller having to enter the device and without it being unlocked (during a control, Face ID authorizes the sharing info, but does not unlock the rest).

Apple assures that Wallet is more practical but also more secure and more confidential than a traditional wallet. The question of respect for private life will be central to making this dematerialization accepted, especially at a time when a Cupertino measure against child pornography is controversial in this area and when the health pass worries the defenders of individual freedoms.

Neither Apple nor the states know when and where citizens present their ID, promises for example the manufacturer. Another pledge: the documents are encrypted and protected against forgery and theft. From a more technical point of view, the registration of the driving license and the identity card in Wallet complies with the ISO 18013-5 mDL standard, a standard in development which should allow interoperability across mobile platforms and control devices.

In addition to these eight US states, Apple is discussing with ” many others “ to dematerialize identity documents nationwide. The goal repeated by Jennifer Bailey, the head of Wallet, is clear: “Replace the traditional wallet with a secure and easy-to-use mobile wallet. “