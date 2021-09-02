Iga Swiatek dismisses Fiona Ferro in US Open second round

At the height of frustration because of her many unforced errors, especially in forehand, and a slightly stiff back, the 8th in the world came to her senses by relying on her experience. As in Rome, during her match against Barbora Krejcikova (won 3-6, 7-6, 7-5), she put her brain – which tends to turbinate a lot – on hiatus. She then explained her mental process: ” It was difficult for me to be positive. I kind of stopped thinking in the middle of the game, just playing. Like I don’t care. Sometimes it helps, it helped me today. I felt a lot of emotions. I have stayed the same whether I win or lose. It probably looked weird, like I was swinging, but it wasn’t. “



