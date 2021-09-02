Iga Swiatek dismisses Fiona Ferro in US Open second round

Fiona Ferro will think for a long time about this 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-0 defeat in 2:02 against Iga Swiatek in the second round of the US Open. As she led 6-3, 2-0 against a crying Pole at the change of sides to 1-0 and the next game, she had a funny experience. At first, the last French competitor found herself a little taken aback by the situation. Until then, she played perfectly by combining good length of the ball, accelerations of uncrossed backhands and offsets forehands and by capitalizing on the very many opposing errors.
At the height of frustration because of her many unforced errors, especially in forehand, and a slightly stiff back, the 8th in the world came to her senses by relying on her experience. As in Rome, during her match against Barbora Krejcikova (won 3-6, 7-6, 7-5), she put her brain – which tends to turbinate a lot – on hiatus. She then explained her mental process: ” It was difficult for me to be positive. I kind of stopped thinking in the middle of the game, just playing. Like I don’t care. Sometimes it helps, it helped me today. I felt a lot of emotions. I have stayed the same whether I win or lose. It probably looked weird, like I was swinging, but it wasn’t. “
She used the exact same method. She just tried to put the ball in the court. Whether she wins the point or loses it, she no longer showed any emotion and this change of game and attitude destabilized the Frenchwoman who no longer knew what tactics to adopt, defense or attack. After winning the second round, Iga Swiatek flew to a third round against Kontaveit or Teichmann, the recent finalist from Cincinnati.