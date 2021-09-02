In the columns of Paris Match this Thursday, September 2, Nicole Coste, mother of Alexandre, the eldest son of Albert II of Monaco, strongly denied the old rumors of a financial agreement with the prince.
In August 2003, Nicole Coste gave birth to Alexandre, the fruit of her unofficial relationship with Albert of Monaco. A child who had remained a secret for a long time, until his mother revealed his existence in the columns of Paris Match in 2005. Today, when her son has just celebrated his 18th birthday, the former flight attendant turned fashion designer has once again opened the doors of her intimacy to the magazine. In a long interview published in the newsstand number this Thursday, September 2, the ex-companion of Prince Albert returned to their love affair, denounced the treatment reserved by Charlene to her son or even swept aside the rumors that the sovereign of the Rock may have other hidden children.
“No financial agreement has ever been concluded between us”
Nicole Coste also took advantage of her interview with Paris Match to put an end once and for all to another old rumor. The former companion of Albert of Monaco thus rebelled that we can say that the birth of Alexander gave rise to a financial agreement with the Rock, notably allowing the prince to escape his obligations as a father to his offspring in exchange for money. “Let’s go back to a phrase, often quoted, according to which my son was only entitled to financial assistance: this is absolutely false. I would not have appreciated. I’m not like that“ Nicole Coste explained. “Contrary to what some have written, Albert has always assumed his role of father and no financial agreement has ever been concluded between us. Our relationship is built on trust “.
Albert of Monaco, a father present
Refusing to rewrite history, she recalled that her toddler is the fruit of a beautiful five-year-old romance and that he is absolutely not an illegitimate child. “He was born from a love and recognized” she said, recalling that Prince Albert of Monaco had recognized Alexander as his son before a notary when he was three months old. According to her, the latter also promised from birth to be there for her baby: “Albert made a commitment from the start to be present, and to gradually bring his son into his family”. And he stayed true to his word: “Albert has honored his promise: things are building well and are taking their course”. Relationships are gradually calming down on the Rock, which delighted Nicole Coste.