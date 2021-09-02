In El Salvador, a hundred opponents of bitcoin as legal tender in the street

Stickers against Birtcoin affixed to the vehicles of street vendors, Wednesday, September 1, in San Salvador. MARVIN RECINOS / AFP

A week before the entry into force of bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador, several hundred people demonstrated, Wednesday 1er September, in the capital to ask Parliament to repeal the law, noted journalists from Agence France-Presse (AFP).

About 300 union activists gathered outside Parliament buildings, holding up signs and chanting “No to bitcoin”.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also The day El Salvador converted to bitcoin

“At only six days [le 7 septembre] the coming into force of the hateful bitcoin law, the Popular Resistance and Rebellion Bloc [BRP] demands its repeal because it will hit workers, peasants and rural communities ”, according to a press release from this platform of fifteen unions and organizations opposed to bitcoin.





For Sonia Urrutia, a BRP activist, President Nayib Bukele is preparing Salvadorians “A bitter month of September” with the bitcoin law with which “He wants to impose a high-risk virtual monetary system for 99% of the population”. The BRP has announced its intention to organize daily protests.

An application soon on the rails

The Salvadoran parliament, overwhelmingly dominated by supporters of President Bukele since the last legislative elections, passed the law last June that will make bitcoin legal tender in El Salvador. This measure, according to the Head of State, will boost the country’s economy, dollarized for twenty years.

Continuing to implement the reform, Parliament on Tuesday approved, at the request of President Bukele, who enjoys immense popularity, the creation of a $ 150 million fund to guarantee the automatic convertibility of bitcoin into U.S. dollars.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also In El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, popular and populist president

The authorities are preparing to activate an application called “Chivo” (“Super” in colloquial language) which should allow payments or transfers in bitcoin. Its users will be rewarded with a bonus equivalent to $ 30 in bitcoin when they join the application.

In addition, 200 vending machines for exchanging bitcoin are being installed.

While the military protected ATMs on Wednesday from possible damage by protesters, a famous anti-bitcoin activist, Mario Gomez, was arrested before being released in the face of a deluge of criticism on social networks. According to a tweet from the Salvadoran police, Mr. Gomez is suspected of “Financial fraud” through “Sending false e-mails to many users of the banking system”.