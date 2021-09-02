In Flanders, the far right calls for the denunciation of “leftist” teachers

Tom Van Grieken, president of the nationalist party Vlaams Belang, on April 30, 2016 in Antwerp (Belgium). KRISTOF VAN ACCOM / AFP

Tom Van Grieken, president of Vlaams Belang, a xenophobic and Flemish separatist party, launched the 1er September, the day of the start of the school year in Belgium, a campaign on the TikTok network to denounce “ teachers and professors on the left who try at every opportunity to incorporate their multicultural rubbish into their lessons ”. The young leader promises them to “Present the bill in 2024”.

It is on this date that the country must return to the polls and, in principle, lay the foundations for a new institutional organization of the country. Currently leading the polls on voting intentions in the region, Vlaams Belang, allied in particular to the National Rally in the European Parliament, intends to come to power on that date.

Appearing in a T-shirt on the TikTok network, Mr. Van Grieken addressed the Flemish young people telling them that, personally, he had always hated school but wished them a good start despite teachers who try, according to him, to manipulate their minds and influence their opinions.





“Unacceptable” words

A few months ago, the young people of Vlaams Belang had already suggested the creation of a site where teachers expressing left-wing opinions could be denounced. The young extremists suggested sending photos and videos of the teachers concerned, even if it means violating the laws on image rights and respect for private life.

The reactions to the words of Mr. Van Grieken quickly rocketed and, questioned by the public channel VRT, the person concerned pretended to calm things down. “It was simply a call to teachers not to impose their views on the students”, did he declare. “Obviously, we are not advocating a professional ban, he added. Right-wing parties never do that, you will only hear such things with left-wing parties. I hope the teachers on the left are on their toes. A teacher must be neutral. “

President of the Open VLD, the liberal party of Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Egbert Lachaert was the first to react to defend ” teachers [qui] give their best every day, despite pressure from students and parents. Suspect them all to be “leftists” and sow division, this is how we destroy a society, instead of advocating living together ”.

Benjamin Dalle, Christian Democrat youth minister in the regional government of Flanders, spoke of “ unacceptable ”. “Threatening people because of their political orientation is not the kind of society we want. Respect for all the teachers who are there today for our children and our young people. “

