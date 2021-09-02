in Herat, Afghan women demonstrate for their rights

“We are here to claim our rights and we are not afraid.” About fifty women demonstrated Thursday, September 2 in Herat, Afghanistan, before the presentation of the government of the new Taliban regime.

“It is our right to have an education, work and safety”, sang in unison these demonstrators, some of whom held up placards calling for respect for women’s rights.

The demonstration was held in Herat, the capital of western Afghanistan close to the Iranian border, a city known to be rather liberal in Afghanistan. At least one protester had donned a burqa, while the others wore a simple veil covering their hair, ears and neck.

“No government will sustain without the women’s support.”

A clear call to the #Taliban and the world.

Today, the brave #women of #Herat in #Afghanistan came to the streets. They drew their #RedLines before the arrival of the Taliban, and now they defend what belongs to them. pic.twitter.com/s8sGt6ub87

– MyRedLine – خط سرخ من (@myredline_afg) September 2, 2021

“We are here to claim our rights”, explained Fareshta Taheri, one of the protesters, reached by AFP by phone. “Women and girls fear the Taliban will not allow them to go to school and work.”

“We are even ready to wear burqas if they tell us to, but we want women to be able to go to school and work.”, explains Fareshta Taheri, an artist and photographer. “Right now, most of the women who work at Herat are at home, in fear and uncertainty.”

Since their reconquest of power and the capture of Kabul on August 15, the Taliban claim to have changed. They have repeatedly assured that they want to set up an “inclusive” government. But their promises were contradicted on Wednesday by statements on the BBC by the deputy head of the Taliban political bureau in Qatar.

Asked about the upcoming government, which could be unveiled on Friday, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai notably hinted that he “might not be” women appointed ministers or to positions of responsibility, but only at lower levels.