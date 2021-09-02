in Kabul, these Afghans forced to hide from the Taliban

REPORTING

In Afghanistan, the American withdrawal has left the field open to the Taliban, who are now reigning terror among their opponents. The latter have become privileged targets, between those who remained on the tarmac at Kabul airport and now suspected of collaboration with the Americans and their allies, and those who have emancipated themselves and now refuse to fall into line. On the spot, their daily life rhymes with attacks, threats and intimidation, often forcing them to hide.

Threats by phone

Two weeks ago, Nargis was thus a fulfilled young woman, organizing seminars and meetings with a group of feminist activists. But from the day the Taliban seized Kabul, she began to receive floods of threats on her phone, accusing her of debauchery. “We saw you on television, we saw you posting pictures of you, you took these pictures with this debauched singer, Aryana Sayeed (an artist threatened with death by the Taliban and who left the country). Did your father and your brother allow you to do that? We’re watching you, “the Taliban warned her.





And almost a week ago, the Taliban came to search his house. “When they entered our home, it was horrible for me,” says Nargis, who will make the decision to go into hiding. “That same evening, I left my parents’ house. One of my friends runs a store, it was empty, and I stayed there for three days and three nights. In this small abandoned room, I had just a mattress. “

“The Taliban are inhuman”

“Living in your country is the most important thing for anyone,” the young woman still assures today. “I love my country, but the Taliban are inhuman. Our lives, our future, it doesn’t matter to them. We don’t matter to them.” Since then, Nargis has heard of a private plane that could soon take off from the north of the country to evacuate Afghans to an unknown country. Hidden under a burqa, she got on a bus with fear in her stomach. Since then, she has been staying with friends of friends, hoping that the providential plane will soon bring her far from there.