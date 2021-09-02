In Marseille, Macron promises the police “means to act” against drug trafficking

Emmanuel Macron, at the police station of the 15th arrondissement of Marseille in the northern districts of the city, alongside Eric Dupond-Moretti and Gérald Darmanin, on September 1. THEO GIACOMETTI FOR “THE WORLD”

First, the most urgent. While Marseille is bruised by an increase in the settling of accounts linked to drug trafficking, with fifteen homicides recorded since the beginning of the year, Emmanuel Macron began his three-day visit to the second city in France, Wednesday 1er September, by the announcement of additional human and financial resources for the police to fight against this scourge. “We will give you the means to act, to pound and make certain situations irreversible”, assured the Head of State in front of members of the police gathered in a police station of 15e district, located in the northern districts of the city, where the delinquency rate is very high.





He notably pledged to speed up the arrival of the 300 more police officers promised by the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, who will all be there in 2022 and no longer in 2023, as initially envisaged. Mr. Macron also announced an envelope of 150 million euros, in order to group together several services within the same police station, and 8.5 million investment in equipment, with the renovation of 220 vehicles in 2022. In addition, he proposed that the State could finance the deployment of 500 CCTV cameras, mainly in the northern districts, which will be added to the 300 already existing in the city. A tool popular with local police. “Video surveillance is great. It’s useful. It helps us to challenge ”, explained a brigadier of the anti-crime brigade (BAC) north to Mr. Macron, before his speech.

“Redeploying blue”

Announcements welcomed, but with reservations, by the local police unions. “The president has the merit of having come. We are not going to complain that he is putting 150 million on the table, but we want solutions to the daily insecurity in Marseille. The police will not be able to do it alone, so we need to have measures for justice as well ”, argued Rudy Manna, Alliance Departmental Secretary. Same tone at Eddy Sid, FO Police Unit delegate for Marseille, who greets “Interesting and strong announcements because we will be able to redeploy blue”. “Even if it would take ten more people to expand the criminal brigade of the judicial police in charge of assassinations, settling of scores, these police reinforcements will allow a better territorial grid”, he believes, also calling for “A reinforcement of the means of justice because it is a whole chain which must function better”.

