In Norway, Chinese brands already have a 10% market share

China is finally operating quite discreetly, but it is gradually making its nest. Already largely present in Africa in many sectors, China has great inclinations for Europe, in a favorable context since the Chinese government strongly encourages large national companies to export. But this is not an easy task in a field such as the automobile, which more is in Europe vis-a-vis very established manufacturers and customers rather conservative in their choice.

Yet recent Norwegian market figures show that the Chinese were right to attack Europe. Nio, Aiways and even Xpang quickly gained momentum, to the point of reaching a 10% market share in electrics. Just over 4,400 Chinese electric cars have been delivered to Norway since the start of the year.





This is obviously explained by very aggressive pricing policies in a market where demand for electric vehicles remains strong, and encouraged by a State which imposes very heavy taxation on combustion engines. A form of indirect incentive to turn to electricity which ultimately makes Chinese brands happy, making Norway their main base in Europe before further expanding on the Old Continent. At the Munich show, new Chinese players will appear in Europe with Great Wall Motors and the Wey / Ora brands.

Remember that in France, the Chinese are showing themselves more and more offensive: MG (which belongs to SAIC) or Aiways are launching electrified vehicles without having a distribution network. But with the electric, this is no longer a problem since maintenance is almost non-existent. It suffices then to forge a partnership with a national after-sales player, to deliver the vehicles to specific points (or even to their homes), and you’re almost done.