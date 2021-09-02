In Reunion, confinement soon lifted during the week and the curfew pushed back to 9 p.m.

Grace “To the involvement of the Reunionese”, the confinement will be lifted on weekdays and the start time of the curfew pushed back to 9 p.m. on Monday, announced the prefect Jacques Billant, Thursday, September 2. “The risk of an epidemic outbreak” is ” for now ” discarded, he added.

Since July 31, the inhabitants of Reunion have not been allowed to move outside a radius of 10 kilometers on weekends or to go out between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. The incidence rate then exceeded 400 per 100,000 inhabitants and the positivity rate reached 10%. “The incidence rate is [désormais] below 200, the positivity rate is less than 4% and there are less than 35 Covid beds in intensive care “, out of a total of 117 beds, listed Martine Ladoucette, director of the regional health agency (ARS), at the same conference.





Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Covid-19: in Reunion, the curfew imposed on an island wishing to “party”

Less than 50% of the vaccinated population

However, “The situation remains very fragile, at significant risk. It cannot allow the measures to be lifted too quickly ”, estimated the head of the ARS. “The Reunionese are still too exposed to a high level of the disease”, she said, pointing out the “Proportion of intensive care admissions, 50% higher than in mainland France”, and a number of deaths “Also on the rise, with an average of fifteen per week”.

As of August 26, 49.9% of the population had a complete vaccination schedule. An insufficient figure, according to the ARS, to reach the objective of 80% to 90% of people vaccinated in mid-November. The ARS now sets the objective of crossing this threshold “For mid-December”. Since the start of the epidemic in March 2020, 332 patients have died on the island from the disease, including 238 in the last five months.