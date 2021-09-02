In the face of online hatred, Twitter is testing a “security mode”

Currently reserved for a small number of English-speaking accounts, this function allows toxic accounts to be automatically blocked for seven days.

The social network Twitter will launch a “security mode” to reduce “disruptive interactions“And make the conversations”healthierThe American company, which is under increasing pressure to protect its users against online hatred, said on Wednesday.

Concretely, this “security mode“(“safety mode“In English) is a feature that temporarily blocks, for seven days, accounts that use a”potentially harmful language“Like insults, hateful remarks or”repetitive and unsolicited mentions“.

“Authors of tweets deemed harmful or unsolicited by our technology will be automatically blocked, meaning they will temporarily not be able to track your account, view your tweets, or send you direct messages.Twitter detailed in a statement.

Twitter said it consulted with experts in online safety, mental health and human rights when creating the tool, and made changes accordingly.

This new feature has also been pre-tested by a small number of users, with priority given to women journalists and members of other groups who often find themselves the targets of abuse.





Twitter sued in France

Like other social media giants, Twitter allows users to flag posts they consider hateful, including racist, homophobic and sexist posts. But many users have long complained that loopholes in Twitter’s policy allow violent and discriminatory comments to remain online in many cases.

The platform is being pursued in France by six anti-discrimination groups which accuse the company of breaches “persistentTo block hateful comments. The French justice ordered last July to Twitter to communicate, within two months, documents detailing its means of combating hatred online.

Read alsoFrench justice orders Twitter to detail its means of combating hatred online

Twitter’s announcement comes a few weeks after its competitor Instagram (a Facebook subsidiary) unveiled new tools to tackle abusive and racist content, notably following a series of hateful comments directed against black footballers in the United States. England team at the last European Nations Championship.