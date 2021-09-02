More

    IN VIDEO – Torrential rains and flooded subway: New York in a state of emergency in the face of storm Ida

    NewsWorld


    Particularly impressive images. Downpours fell in New York overnight from Wednesday to Thursday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed, which killed seven people in the southern United States and caused tornadoes and flooding in the northeast. from the country.

    Impressive tornadoes have been seen in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland, where a 19-year-old has died and another is missing after a building flooded, bringing Ida’s death toll to seven dead.

    In Annapolis, a city located about fifty kilometers from Washington, this meteorological phenomenon uprooted trees and knocked down electric poles. Several cities, including New York and Philadelphia, have also been placed on tornado alert by the National Weather Service (NWS).

    “Take shelter NOW. Flying debris will be dangerous for those who are not sheltered,” tweeted Notify NYC, a New York City emergency communications program.

    Downpours fell on the economic and cultural capital of the United States, where the NWS tweeted several videos of flooded streets in the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens, making traffic impossible. Several roads have been cut, Notify NYC announced.

    The rain interrupts a match … on a covered court

    A surreal scene unfolded in Flushing Meadows, where rain swept over a well-covered tennis court, interrupting a US Open second round match between South African Kevin Anderson and the Argentinian Diego Schwartzman. Water has passed through the four corners of the hall’s retractable roof, put in place in 2018 to precisely allow matches to be played despite the rain.

    At around 10:30 p.m., Newark Airport, one of the city’s three airports, also tweeted that “all flight activities are currently on hold.”

    At the end of August, New York and its region had already been affected by Hurricane Henri. The bad weather, on August 21, had prematurely ended the big concert given in Central Park, supposed to symbolize the return to a more festive life after the coronavirus pandemic. Hurricane Ida, downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, brought heavy rains in its wake, which caused extensive flooding on the east coast of the United States.

    Hurricanes are a recurring phenomenon in the southern United States. But the warming of the ocean surface is helping to make storms more powerful, scientists warn. In particular, they pose an increasingly significant risk to coastal communities that are victims of wave-submersion phenomena amplified by rising sea levels.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleIris Mittenaere topless and in love: topless, the Miss Universe throws herself into the arms of her darling
    Next articlethe state of emergency declared in New York, where the aftermath of Hurricane Ida causes significant flooding

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC