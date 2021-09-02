In Washington, Joe Biden reassures Zelensky without going too far

Meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, September 1, 2021, in Washington. EVAN VUCCI / AP

The first meeting between the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, and his American counterpart, Joe Biden, could hardly have happened more badly, as the head of the White House has been monopolized elsewhere since the chaotic withdrawal of his troops in Afghanistan. After two successive postponements, the tête-à-tête was held on Wednesday 1er September in Washington. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba saw the sign “That despite all the problems and a very busy schedule, Ukraine remains one of the top priorities.”

In any case, this is the assurance that Mr. Zelensky came to seek during his visit, in order to allay fears of an American abandonment, after the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and to obtain the full support of the United States. United against Russia, which annexed Crimea in 2014 and secretly supports the pro-Russian separatists in the Donbass war. The Ukrainian president expected in particular an increase in military aid as well as support for his country’s candidacy for NATO, to which the Kremlin is hostile – such membership would imply that members of the military alliance intervene in the event aggression.





Joe Biden wanted to be reassuring by renewing his promise to defend the former Soviet republic against Russia. “The United States remains determined to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression”, said the US president. In a speech on Tuesday to justify the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Biden said the end of the war would allow the United States to focus more on the challenges posed by China, but also by Russia.

Since 2014, the United States has allocated 2.5 billion dollars (2.11 billion euros) in aid to the Ukrainian armed forces, including more than 400 million since the start of the year. Washington has pledged to provide $ 60 million in additional military aid to deal with the“Significant increase in Russian military activity along its border”, where 100,000 soldiers gathered in April.

The head of the White House, on the other hand, remained evasive on the request for rapprochement with NATO, contenting himself with reiterating his “Support for Atlanticist and European aspirations” from Kiev. His spokesperson, Jen Psaki, then clarified that the United States wanted “NATO’s door remains open to candidate countries, when they are ready and able to fulfill the conditions” asked. “Ukraine must take steps” in this sense and “Knows very well which ones: to make legal reform efforts, modernize its defense sector and boost its economic growth”, she added.

