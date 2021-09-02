Increase in hospitalizations, declining incidence rate, vaccination… We take stock of the epidemic

EPIDEMIC – According to Public Health France, the level of hospitalizations in the department has exceeded that reached during the first wave

The Alpes-Maritimes are one of the departments most affected by Covid-19, in metropolitan France. The incidence rate, the number of positive cases per 100,000 population, was 335 Monday evening. However, it is much less important than at the beginning of August, when more than 700 people tested positive per 100,000 inhabitants, one of the biggest Covid peaks with this indicator. Since then, it has been steadily declining. It is among 20-29 year olds that it remains the highest, at 666.





For Éric Denis, infectious disease specialist at the Saint-Jean clinic in Cagnes-sur-Mer, these figures may be linked to “the excess of tests carried out in this summer period with the obligation of a health pass”. He affirms that the populations accommodated in the Covid services were “unheard of”, with people “of 30, 40 or 50 years”.

Tensions on critical care beds

“The active line of patients admitted to conventional hospitalization and critical care is still progressing,” said the Regional Health Agency (ARS) Paca in its last update on the epidemic situation. She added: “Hospital mortality from Covid-19 cases remains high. The tension on the critical care beds is very high and impacts the care (…) Read more on 20minutes

Read also :

Coronavirus in Israel: Nearly 11,000 cases recorded in 24 hours, a new record

Vaccination: EU hits target of 70% of fully vaccinated adults

South Africa: Scientists Monitor New Variant