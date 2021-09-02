Increased cases of stroke and heart attack in women: factors to watch out for

Risk factors for heart attack and stroke, considered non-traditional, increase more sharply in women than in men, according to a new study.

More and more women are suffering from problems associated with heart attacks and strokes, according to a new study presented at the European Stroke Organization (ESO) conference. This alarming trend coincides with the increase in the number of women working full time.

To reach this conclusion, the researchers compared the data of 22,000 men and women collected by the Swiss Health Survey project in 2007, 2012 and 2017. In general, among both sexes, the number of people reporting stress at work rose from 59% in 2012 to 66% in 2017, and those reporting feeling tired increased from 23% to 29%. Also, the number of people declaring they suffer from sleep disorders rose from 24% to 29%, with severe sleep onset disorders also increasing more strongly in women (8%) than in men (5%).





The research also found that traditional risk factors for developing cardiovascular disease had remained stable over the same period, with 27% of those surveyed suffering from hypertension, 18% from high cholesterol and 5% from diabetes.

Beware of stress, sleep disorders and feelings of fatigue

“Our study found that men were more likely to smoke and be obese than women, but women reported a greater increase in non-traditional risk factors for heart attacks and strokes, such as stress at work, sleep disturbances and feelings of fatigue, ”the research authors comment. Before adding: “This increase coincides with the number of women working full time. of health, which may not be taken into account in our busy daily lives “.

Confused words, deformed face, inert arm… Faced with these signs, the stake is vital. Because the more quickly we intervene, the more the sequelae of stroke and infarction can be limited. If the case arises, immediately call 15 and describe the symptom (s) to the doctor so that he can promptly initiate an intervention.

