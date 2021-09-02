Ineos Grenadier: more than to unpin

First of all, let’s lay the foundations. The Ineos Grenadier, even if it should be used by certain soldiers, armies or private security “providers” – the “contractors” – around the world (Ineos confirms that it is open with the armed forces for supply contracts) , it has in fact no connection with the “grenadiers”, this specific class of the army. In fact, the choice of the name has a more exotic origin: the men at the origin of the project had indeed met in a London pub called, I give it to you in a thousand … Grenadier. One of Ratcliffe’s favorite places. Nothing’s easier !

Jim Ratcliffe, the powerful billionaire at the head of the Ineos company, is an automobile enthusiast. He also owns the second Defender in history produced by Land Rover, which is to say if the man is personally involved in the affair. Like Elon Musk, “rich geek of Silicon Valley”, Ratcliffe, the king of oil, is therefore a rich man’s whim by launching his own car brand, in his image.







Forget the kWh, the lithium-ion, the charging powers at the terminals, the Ineos Grenadier takes everything that was best in the “old world” in terms of off-road and adventure and tries to carry it at its peak: a combustion engine, an automatic gearbox and a muscular permanent all-wheel drive. Ratcliffe actually loves the Defender so much that he wanted to make one, in his image, and above all, far from the new version signed Land Rover, which seems to disappoint regular customers so much. In this regard, the French 4×4 federation present in Valloire told us that a good part of the members are particularly disappointed with the direction taken by Land Rover on the Defender: “more an SUV than anything else“, we could hear this throughout the day among the purists. The Defender is therefore dead, long live the Grenadier.

Perfect, on paper

Ineos having started from a completely blank sheet, it was obviously necessary to call on external partners for the development of this Grenadier. The mechanical part is the responsibility of BMW which supplies B57 and B58. The first is a 3.0 inline six-cylinder diesel and the second is a twin-turbo petrol six-cylinder. The exact powers are not known, but do not expect the levels of those found at BMW, since the maps have been revised to reduce power and increase torque, especially at low revs. The B58 should be slightly below 300hp and the B57 at just over 200hp.







On the transmission side, it is an automatic ZF with converter and eight reports which is of the part, with, of course, a radiator of box, housed in the front fender. It is associated with a fairly classic transfer box transmitting power to the axles which are supplied by the Italian specialist Carraro.

From a mechanical point of view, Ineos has clearly seen the big picture for all organs. Even if we did not have the details of the dimensions of the bridges, they are generously cut and connected by particularly massive transmission shafts. All this has an impact on the weight since the Grenadier should display a nice 2400 kg on the empty scale. On the other hand, maintenance should not be easy for everything related to the transmission, but it is the price to pay to trudge the hard way without fear of the tree breaking on an overly optimistic belly passage.







Our prototype of the day did not have the final bridges. They could not therefore be blocked (only the central locking was functional), but even without locking the three points of torque distribution, the Ineos is almost disappointing ease on technical passages. It remains to be seen what it is worth in fording and in thick mud, even if this is also very dependent on the tires, inflated to 1.5 bar during our trip.











The driver of the day, a former Camel Trophy driver, was probably not there either, but we were particularly surprised by the body maintenance and the good comfort of the Grenadier when crossing. The other vehicles of the day that passed on the test track (mostly leggy Toyota Land Cruisers, but also Nissan Patrol, Mitsubishi Pajero, Jeep Wrangler and even a few Dacia Duster 4x4s) shook their occupants like coconut palms. Not us, what serenity! We wouldn’t have gone so far as to try to hold a glass of Guinness filled to the brim without spilling a drop, but the multi-link suspensions (with separate springs and shocks) proved to be very convincing.











It is also necessary to underline the softness and the relative silence of the six-cylinder diesel BMW which participates in an astonishing atmosphere almost “cozy” on board. However, there is still a lot of work for Ineos to refine the management of the gearbox which was sometimes in the cabbages and gave jerks (when the Grenadier did not stall at very low speed when the gas was released).







Prototype 126 is only a small step towards the end of the development of Grenadier which will not be marketed before September 2022 in France. In any case, despite the faults and tuning concerns, the English 4×4 has already been very convincing. The enthusiasm of the public was also impressive during our half day aboard the Grenadier: it is recognized, and already in demand.

Function before design

Inside, everything is functional. The switches are plentiful, maybe a little too many for that matter, with a “messy” feel bringing us back to a time when we had a button for a function.







Some also seem a little useful to us: the commands to choose the “guai passage” or “mountain” modes would seem almost superfluous as the capacities already seem out of the ordinary with the simple management of long / short ranges and differential locks.







Overall impression on board is pretty good in terms of construction. The visible screws do not shock on such a vehicle which must be repaired and cleaned easily. Moreover, the entire floor of the utility version (completely flat bottom) is in a jet washable synthetic material, with evacuation nozzles under the carpet.

As for the instrumentation, it’s a full box with a central screen that displays all the important data: engine and gearbox oil temperature, amperage and battery charge, angle of the off-road vehicle, pressure on the brake control. in real time … And if you were wondering what the tiny screen serving as instrumentation behind the steering wheel can be used for, know that it will in fact only display information concerning the differential locks and activation of controls in any kind. The speed will be displayed on the central screen.

Apart from the very “BMW” gear selector, the rest are brutal, square, massive and ready to take the worst. Do not look for an electric control for the two Velux above your head, they open and close by hand with a good old hinge to lock. Here again, manly, but functional and dedicated to being operational at all times.

The same goes for the bodywork with straight panels and an appreciable glass surface (even if the all-terrain peripheral visibility is not always perfect). Most of my fellow journalists already readily compare this Grenadier with the Defender, but for my part I find it looks like a Mercedes G-Class W463, at the front, above all, at the rear a little less (the lights are round on the Grenadier).

We can already bet on it: the Grenadier will be compared to all the legendary 4x4s during the tests to come next year. So much so, in fact, that we could almost predict the titles of all our colleagues. But the British must be proud of these flattering correlations, because the Grenadier tried to draw the best from each of them to make it the ultimate 4×4, and above all unique.







In Europe in any case, apart from the Jeep Wrangler which claims a slightly different spirit, the Grenadier is alone, without a competitor. The Ineos manager for France confirmed to us that the plant which will produce the Grenadier (in France, let us remember!) Has a capacity of 30,000 units per year.

We are already betting that the chains will run at full capacity. Ineos plans three versions of its Grenadier: a utility without rear seats, a “civilian” which will be affected by the maximum penalty, and a pick-up. The prices are still not communicated (we should have a utility version Grenadier, and therefore without penalty, well under € 60,000), but he will find his audience whatever happens: the United Kingdom would be his first market, but Americans, Australians, Orientals and probably Russians are already stamping their feet.







At the question “and then, what’s next?“, the members of the staff of Ineos responded with a big evocative smile, and a promise: Ineos has a long term vision, the Grenadier is only the beginning of the adventure. Without Land Cruiser, Pajero, and other Patrol to put in front of the Grenadier, the English franchiser will win the bet effortlessly, so the adventure is looking pretty good.