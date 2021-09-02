Infirmary: Slight concern for Mbappé, affected in the calf (L’É / RMC)

Holder and active on the left flank of the Blues attack against Bosnia-Herzegovina (1-1) this Wednesday evening, Kylian Mbappé ended his evening in doubt because he had a calf. Difficult to know the nature and severity of his injury for the moment, examinations should allow to know more during the day.

Kylian Mbappé is therefore never left alone. Just guaranteed to continue at PSG for the coming season, the 22-year-old French striker joined the Blues with the desire to restart the machine after the early elimination against Switzerland in the round of 16 of the Euro ( 3-3 ap, 4-5 at tab). Stirring but left frustrated with the draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina (1-1) this Wednesday evening, the Parisian was also hit in a calf as revealed The team and confirmed RMC Sport.

IF this discomfort, which occurred after an acceleration during the match, did not prevent Mbappé from playing almost the entire match (he left in the 90e minute, replaced by Moussa Diaby), it did not disappear once at rest. This is why, as the announcement The team in his edition of the day and confirmed by Loïc Tanzi, the Bondynois will take exams this Thursday to determine the nature of this potential injury.





Examinations tomorrow for Kylian Mbappe. For now, it’s just a pain. #French team https://t.co/iVaKBBXcn0 – Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) September 1, 2021

Cascade packages at les Bleus

Didier Deschamps, already faced with several absences when composing his list (Théo Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard) and two additional packages at the start of the gathering (Ngolo Kanté and Corentin Tolisso, replaced by Matteo Guendouzi and Adrien Rabiot), will therefore perhaps have to do without one of its key elements for the two qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup scheduled in the coming days. Nothing certain for the moment, pending the results of the exams passed this Thursday by the player.