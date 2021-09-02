Ingrid Chauvin frank about her divorce: “When you wake up at night, you tell yourself that it is high time …” – news

Heroine of Tomorrow belongs to us, Ingrid Chauvin has been divorced for almost a year. The opportunity to take stock of this upheaval in his life.

She’s the one who plays Chloe in Tomorrow belongs to us for 4 years. Ingrid Chauvin is the star of the successful TF1 series and has since shaped his life around the soap opera, even settling in Sète, the city of fiction filming. A little less than a year ago, she publicly announced that she had separated from the father of her son Thierry Peythieu, with whom she had been married since 2011. At the same time, in the series, her character was experiencing the same thing with Alex . The actress had nevertheless explained how to live this upheaval, she who had lived the tragedy of the loss of her 5 month old daughter in 2014. In the last issue of Gala, released on September 2, Ingrid Chauvin confided with a lot of honesty about this divorce and its starting point.





“We can’t take it anymore, we are suffocating”

Divorce, for her, was inconceivable. Raised by divorced parents when she was eight, Ingrid Chauvin had sworn not to reproduce the family pattern, fearing for her son’s balance: “I shouted loud and clear that this would never happen to me. We want to be like the image we have of us, that of the perfect family (…). I got help with the decision making. I needed to be reassured about what I was going through, what I was feeling, to recognize what was normal and what was not, and especially toevacuate the guilt vis-à-vis my child. “ It was these unique feelings that made Ingrid Chauvin aware of the obvious: “At some point, you can’t take it anymore, you suffocate, especially when you’re someone who has always needed to be sincere. When you start to wake up at night, you tell yourself he it’s high time to make a decision to find the harmony that holds you upright. Even more so when you are a mom. My son needs me to be strong and fit. He has need a mom who is well. “

A serene life with his son

Ingrid Chauvin is now thriving with her son and has found the perfect balance between her work and her personal life: the pace of filming of Tomorrow belongs to us matches “on time” to his life and allows him to be “near his son, to pick him up often from school “, we learn at Gala. A few months ago, the actress confided, however, that she had not yet considered rebuilding her life, being in a phase of reconstruction and introspection. But in this interview, she seems more appeased and admits: “Three months ago, I absolutely could not imagine being able to rebuild my life one day. For me, it was over. I was just a mother and will remain so (…) I’m learning not to say ‘never’ again, not to close the door.“